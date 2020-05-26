Newry teen 'threw boiling kettle at his mum', court hears

A teenager appeared in court on Monday after he allegedly threw a boiling kettle at his mother

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that having been let into his mum's house in the early hours of yesterday morning, Matthew Treanor (18) allegedly "spat in her face and told her 'I wish you would die of cancer.'"

"He punched a picture frame which smashed," a police officer told the court, adding that the teenager then "boiled the kettle and threw it at her" but it missed and didn't cause any injuries.

Treanor, with an address at Larchmont in Newry, appeared in court via video-link from police custody where he was charged with attempting to cause GBH with intent, criminal damage, assault, making a threat to kill and assaulting and resisting police on May 24 this year.

Freeing Treanor on his own bail of £500, District Judge Nigel Broderick said "these are very serious allegations" but given the teenager's clear record, he was prepared to free him but with certain "stringent" conditions.