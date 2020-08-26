Newtownabbey child murder accused granted two-hour visit with newborn baby

Abdul Wahab can be temporarily released from custody after his new child is born, a High Court judge has ruled. (stock photo)

A man accused of killing his step-daughter can be temporarily released from custody after his new child is born, a High Court judge has ruled.

But Abdul Wahab, 32, will only be allowed a two-hour visit with the baby in hospital once his pregnant co-defendant wife Aleksandra gives birth.

The couple are jointly charged with the murder of five-year-old Nadia Kalinowska at their home in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

They also face counts of causing or allowing the death of a child, and grievous bodily harm with intent over a year-long period.

Nadia was discovered dead at the Fernagh Drive address on December 15 last year.

Both accused deny any wrongdoing and claim she sustained the fatal injuries falling down stairs in the middle of the night.

Nadia's mother, 26-year-old Aleksanda Wahab, is also in custody and due to give birth imminently.

Prison staff are set to accompany her to hospital when she goes into labour.

Abdul Wahab was seeking compassionate bail to be with her at that stage - even if it was in the middle of the night.

Police and the prosecution strenuously opposed the application.

They insisted Mr and Mrs Wahab, from Pakistan and Poland respectively, have both been assessed as posing potential flight risks.

Concerns were also raised about the number of guards who would be on a maternity ward during the current pandemic.

The legal bid for temporary release appeared to have failed when denied by a magistrate last week.

However, lawyers for Abdul Wahab appealed that decision at the High Court, arguing that he should be present for the birth.

Following submissions Mrs Justice Keegan ruled that he can be with his wife remotely during labour, using Zoom teleconferencing facilities.

Abdul Wahab will then be permitted to attend hospital and spend two hours with the baby before it is expected to be taken into care.

He is to be escorted and supervised at all times, remaining handcuffed and wearing necessary protective equipment.

A further emergency legal challenge aimed at ensuring prison authorities provide 24-hour access to Zoom is now anticipated.

But the solicitors representing Abdul Wahab welcomed the court ruling.

Danny McNamee of McNamee McDonnell law firm said: "We are delighted that Mr Wahab will be able to attend the birth of his child, even if it is remotely.

"He will then have an opportunity to see the child in person at a later stage."