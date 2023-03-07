Newtownabbey drug dealer jailed after being caught with 30 packets of cocaine

A forensic psychiatrist has been questioned on five recognised triggers for women killing their child or children.

A Co Antrim drug dealer caught at a police checkpoint with a stash of cocaine has been jailed.

Ross Wilkinson, who is currently serving a 14-month sentence for other drug dealing offences, appeared via video link from Magilligan prison in Co Derry today (Tuesday).

The 25-year-old, formerly of Forthill Park, Newtownabbey, had earlier pleaded guilty at Belfast Crown Court to possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply and possessing cannabis and Class C drugs.

Prosecutor Kate McKay said that at 11.30pm on August 15, 2018 police stopped Wilkinson driving his Vauxhall Corsa car at a vehicle checkpoint on Church Road, Newtownabbey.

"Police detected a smell of cannabis from inside the car and decided to search it. They found 30 packets of cocaine, a bag of herbal cannabis and five blue tablets under the leather cover of the gear stick. Three deal bags were found at his home,'' said Ms McKay.

A forensic report said there was 46.46 grams of cocaine with a purity level of around nine per cent. There was 22.09 grams of herbal cannabis.

"An examination of his phone showed a small amount of drug messages and a deal list.''

During police interviews, Wilkinson accepted the cocaine belonged to him and he intended to sell it on to support his drug habit. He said the other drugs were for his own personal use.

Ms McKay added that Wilkinson has a "propensity'' towards drug dealing and of his 24 previous convictions, 11 were for drug offences.

A defence barrister said Wilkinson was "performing well'' in prison and had passed a drug test last December.

"There are no concerns about any drug taking on his behalf within the prison setting''.

The lawyer told the court that Wilkinson's drug addiction peaked in 2018 and "his drug debt got worse and worse and he became more involved in drug dealing''.

The court heard the father-of-one had a "traumatic childhood'' and at the age of seven witnessed his father being dragged from his home and shot.

Jailing Wilkinson, Judge Philip Gilpin said: "Our courts have made it clear for many years that any involvement in unlawful drug offending is heinous criminal activity.

"All drugs, of whatever class, have the capacity to cause great harm. Class A drugs have the capacity to cause the most harm.''