Newtownabbey man in court alongside mother on drug dealing charges remanded into custody

A Newtownabbey man who appeared in court alongside his mother on drug dealing charges has been remanded into custody.

Ross Wilkinson (24) was told by Judge Richard Greene QC that he will be sentenced next week for possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

He appeared at Belfast Crown Court with his 44-year old mother Joanne Wilkinson, who admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A Drug.

Prosecuting barrister David McNeill said police carried out a planned search of their Forthill Park home on November 26, 2020.

Ross Wilkinson was not present when police arrived, and his mother tried to call him but couldn’t get through.

During the search, two bags of cocaine were located wrapped in a cloth bag placed within a kettle in a kitchen cupboard.

Further bags of cocaine were found at the back of a cooker hood, while digital scales and deal bags were also seized during the police operation.

A total of 164 grams of cocaine were located during the search and Joanne Wilkinson was arrested.

During interview, she initially claimed she didn’t know what was in the bags but said it must be something to do with her son. She later claimed it was hers and nothing to do with Ross.

He was interviewed by police later that day and said his mother had nothing to do with the drugs, and that he was looking after them for someone else.

The pair were released, but when the results of a forensic examination were completed on Joanne Wilkinson’s phone which revealed messages that she had been dealing cocaine, she was re-arrested.

One message detailed the prices for grams of cocaine while another said “transfer it to me, he said” which the Crown said indicated she was “selling cocaine on behalf of her son”.

Ross Wilkinson later admitted charges of possessing cocaine with intent to supply on November 26, 2020 and being concerned in supplying the Class A drug on dates between May and November 2020.

His mother also admitted being concerned in supplying cocaine on dates between May and November 2020.

Mr McNeill said: “Ross Wilkinson was effectively either running his own moderate-scale drug dealing operation ... or was performing an operational function in a wider operation.

“His role was to supply drugs to users and he would have been motivated by financial reward. It appears he was also a drug user himself, and no doubt that was part of the picture.

“As for Joanne Wilkinson, she appears — from the text messages — to be acting on behalf of her son in his commercial business but was also supplying on a social basis to her friends, and was taking cocaine.”

Judge Greene heard the mother and son had issues with both cocaine addiction and mental health.

He was also told that while Ross has nine previous convictions for drugs, Joanne has a clear criminal record.

The judge told Ross Wilkinson he would sentence him next Monday (4th) and remanded the father-of-one into custody.

He released Joanne Wilkinson on bail until the same date, when he said he would consider defence submissions regarding the steps she has taken to address her addiction issues.