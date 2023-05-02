Newtownabbey woman accused of £40k loan fraud faces trial

Appearing at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court, Joanne McCone (40) confirmed she was aware of the two dishonesty charges against her, alleged to have been committed between June16 and June 20, 2021.

McCone, from Ballyfore Park in Newtownabbey, is accused of fraud by false representation in that she allegedly told the male complainant she had the means to repay a loan to the value of £44,000.

She is also alleged to have sent an email attaching a loan agreement, purporting to be sent by a solicitor, which she knew to be false, with the intention of inducing the same man to accept it as genuine, leading her to be loaned £44,000.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court, but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case for McCone to answer, which was conceded by her defence counsel.

Freeing McCone on continuing bail, District Judge Mark Hamill returned the case to Downpatrick Crown Court but did not set a date for her arraignment.