Newtownabbey woman who stole £35k from employer avoids jail

A Co Antrim mother who admitted stealing more than £35,000 from her employer avoided being sent to prison today .

Laura McKeown appeared at Belfast Crown Court, where she was handed a ten-month sentence, suspended for two years.

The 40-year-old, from Alderley Place in Newtownabbey, pleaded guilty to defrauding Exchange Place Resources Ltd of £36,680 over a period from October 2018 to February 2021.

McKeown’s offending emerged when she wrote a resignation email to her employer on February 8, 2021.

In the email, she said she had been unwell and that one of the reasons she was resigning was that she had taken money from the company when she knew she shouldn’t have done so.

Following her confession, the company’s accounts were analysed and it emerged a sum of money had been taken, the majority of which occurred in 2020.

McKeown said she had used the money to pay bills and mortgage arrears, but admitted she also spent some of the money on “rubbish”.

Defence submissions made by barrister Sean Mullan revealed that his client had “gathered up some money” to repay her former employer.

Mr Mullan told Judge Patrick Kinney that McKeown was a carer for her father and had a six-year-old daughter and therefore her being sent to jail would have a “double impact” on the family.

Judge Kinney said that, after reading reports on McKeown, it was clear she had a traumatic childhood. He also noted that she admitted what she had done to her employer, had expressed remorse and had no criminal record.

The judge spoke of the breach of trust: “The defendant has not provided any reason for her offending behaviour and why it was sustained for such a lengthy period.”

Judge Kinney imposed the suspended sentence and ordered McKeown to pay her former employer the £2,000 she has since raised.

Before she left the dock, McKeown was warned that any reoffending over the next two years could result in her serving the ten-month sentence.