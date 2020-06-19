Newtownards man jailed for kicking mum in face after drinking Buckfast

A man who kicked his mother in the face after drinking two bottles of Buckfast tonic wine has been jailed for seven months.

Prosecutors said Roben Johnston, 20, inflicted a cut to her mouth during the attack at their home in Newtownards, Co Down.

Johnston, of East Street in the town, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He also admitted criminal damage to a clock belonging to his mother in the same incident.

Newtownards Magistrates' Court, sitting in Belfast, heard the victim reported the assault to police on May 2.

"She stated that her son had kicked her in the face following an argument," a Crown lawyer said.

"She had a cut lip and blood around her mouth."

Johnston was arrested but initially unable to provide a statement due to alcohol taken.

He told police that he had drunk two bottles of Buckfast and some beers, the court heard.

Defence counsel Alan Blackburn acknowledged the seriousness of the case.

"This is an unpleasant incident and he's very remorseful about it," the barrister said.

He also submitted that Johnston's guilty plea had spared his mother from having to give evidence.

"He's faced up to this in a manly way," Mr Blackburn added.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall replied: "That's the one good thing to come out of it."

Imposing seven months custody, she pointed out: "The assault on his mother was a kick to the face, which is a particularly unpleasant matter."