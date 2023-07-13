Newtownards UDA feud accused remanded after court told he breached curfew on Eleventh Night

Police at the scene of the incident at Weavers Grange, Newtownards, on April 6, 2023 (Pic: Kevin Scott)

A man charged in connection with a feud among rival UDA gangs in the Ards and North Down area has been remanded in custody for breaching his bail conditions.

Harry Murray (24) was charged in June with unlawful assembly and affray in connection with a gathering in the Weaver's Grange area of Newtownards.

A previous court heard that up to 60 men were said to have been in the area when South East Antrim UDA signs were taken down from a property in the estate on April 6.

At Belfast Magistrates Court today (Thursday), a detective constable said police received a report yesterday (Wednesday, July 12) of a breach of bail in relation to Murray.

"G4S had recorded a breach of curfew on July 11. Police attended the address on July 12 and Harry Murray answered the door,'' said the PSNI officer.

"Harry Murray had been granted High Court bail on June 19 with the following bail condition: That he returns home each evening on or before 9pm and does not go outside the walls of the building before 7am the next morning.''

The detective told the court that Murray was arrested for breach of bail and made no reply to the caution.

Objecting to bail, the officer said: "Detectives at Bangor CID have been investigating an ongoing loyalist feud in the North Down and Ards area since March this year.

"Detectives believe members of one faction have engaged in a violent campaign to remove from the area persons aligned to a second faction. The second faction predominantly reside in the Weaver's Grange area of Newtownards.''

A defence solicitor described the bail breach as "technical'' as Murray was in the garden of the property.

Refusing bail, District Judge Mark Hamill said Murray had been refused bail in the magistrates court in June but was subsequently granted bail in the High Court.

"The High Court judge imposed conditions and he has breached those conditions,'' said District Judge Hamill.

"I have taken a consistent approach to this ongoing feud in North Down because the risk of further offences is self-evident.

"If a High Court judge grants bail, he better abide by every jot and tittle. He comes back before me and bail ends I'm afraid.

"My approach (to bail) is coloured and I will say this again until it finally percolates. This is a question about the rule of law in North Down.

"I say that because there was a challenge to the rule of law in North Down when during the course of this ongoing feud some genius decided to daub a threat to kill on the walls of the court in Newtownards.

"That was a threat to the rule of law in Newtownards and it was a message to the court. Well, the court is giving a message straight back. No chance of bail. Take him down.''

Murray was remanded in custody to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court later this month on July 27.