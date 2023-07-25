‘Next time he’s going to kill her’: Judge’s fears as suspended sentence passed for Co Antrim alcoholic

The judge said the suspended sentence was a “brilliant break” for the defendant (stock image)

A judge has told of his fears that a man who admitted assaulting his cousin could eventually kill her.

Imposing prison sentences amounting to 20 months on William McCook, but suspending them for three years, Dep. District Judge Chris Holmes said while it was a “brilliant break” for the 37-year-old, he warned him that the spectre of jail would be “hanging over your head”.

Appearing at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video-link from prison, McCook entered guilty pleas to two common assault charges, as well as breaching a restraining order and causing criminal damage to a sofa and carpet by urinating on them on May 8 this year.

On Monday, a prosecuting lawyer told the court how violence had flared after McCook, from Cherry Gardens in Ballymoney, had arrived home in an intoxicated state and an argument ensued.

After shouting at his cousin and insulting her, he grabbed her by the throat, “squeezing and applying pressure” before letting her go. He then dropped his trousers and deliberately urinated over her possessions.

Following his arrest, the defendant refused to answer all questions asked during police interviews.

Defence counsel Thomas McKeever conceded that McCook was in breach of a previously suspended sentence and outlined the history between the pair.

“They have lived together for a number of years and they both have difficulties. The injured party was asked if she would like another restraining order and she said no. She relies on him, they rely on each other,” he said.

The lawyer added that McCook is a “chronic alcoholic” for whom “Maghaberry is a drying out house”, and although he has no memory of the incident, he is embarrassed by it.

Although he suspended the jail sentences for three years, the judge said he was concerned by the escalation and warned: “The next time he is going to kill her.”