NI boy (12) takes legal action over secondary school place alongside classmate alleged to have sexually assaulted him

A Northern Ireland boy who says he was sexually assaulted by a classmate has launched High Court action over being denied a place at a secondary school away from the alleged perpetrator.

The 12-year-old is seeking to judicially review the decision by an admissions body which has led to him being taught at home by his parents since last September.

Listing his challenge for hearing later this month, Mr Justice Humphreys stressed: “We need to resolve this young man’s educational future, which has obviously been bedevilled with difficulties over the last year and more.”

Four years ago, he was assaulted by another pupil and had to be moved to a different primary school because of the trauma, according to his case.

When transfer tests were suspended in 2020 due to Covid-19, the boy was allocated a place at a local secondary school.

But in June last year, his parents learned that the alleged perpetrator would be going there too.

“This news was both devastating and unexpected,” court papers state.

In a bid to ensure the boy was not re-traumatised, his father asked the Exceptional Circumstances Body (ECB) to direct his admission to another school where none of his previous classmates would be attending.

Despite obtaining a report from a child psychologist, two separate applications have been unsuccessful.

A panel decided the circumstances did not meet the test for establishing that no other school was acceptable.

The boy has now spent the entire Year 8 being home schooled.

Lawyers representing his family claim the latest decision by the ECB, taken on April 5, is irrational, procedurally unfair and in breach of human rights.

With further arguments to be advanced at the full hearing, Mr Justice Humphreys insisted the case must be dealt with “well in advance of the next school year, one way or another”.

In a statement the family’s solicitor, Peter Bowles, welcomed the judge’s commitment to resolving the dispute as soon as possible.

He said: “It is our contention, supported by medical evidence, that our client should not be placed in a school where there is any possibility of a trauma trigger, and it is entirely unacceptable that the ECB consider this to be in any way appropriate.”

Mr Bowles claimed an alternative proposal which would involve an hour’s travel for the boy to attend another school was unacceptable.

“He has no friends, family or social connections there, forcing him to give up the majority of his after-school activities,” the lawyer said.

“There is a school in his home town with no pupils connected to the previous incident which would allow him to continue his schooling with no risk factors.”

He added: “This is an important case, and it will hopefully provide guidance to other families and pupils who have to avail of this body in the future.”