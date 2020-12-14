NI boy who suffered brain injuries at father's hands 'wrongly denied funding' for compensation case, court told

A boy from Northern Ireland who suffered catastrophic brain injuries at the hands of his father is being wrongly denied proper funding for a compensation case potentially worth millions of pounds, the High Court was told on Monday.

The child's lawyers claimed a failure to cover the costs of legal expertise and reports on loss of earnings and future care arrangements is unlawful.

In the first challenge of its kind, a judge was told the case raises systemic issues for compensation arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Now aged 11 and referred to as TA, the boy at the centre of the legal action cannot be identified.

When he was a baby he sustained life-threatening injuries, including a bleed to the brain and four fractured left ribs.

His father was subsequently convicted of child cruelty, according to lawyers.

With an application for a payout made under the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme, the court was told that an award of £178,000 was made in 2017 on an interim basis.

TA's representatives believe he is entitled to more, and argued that further expert reports are required to properly set out his case.

Judicial review proceedings have been brought against the Compensation Services and the Department of Justice for allegedly failing to provide funding for those assessments.

Lawyers for TA contend that all damages paid under the Scheme are needed for the child's care.

His mother believes it is unfair that the payout could potentially be depleted by footing the bill for complex expert reports and legal expenses.

Barrister Ronan Lavery QC claimed that without the proper advice the true value of compensation may never be known.

"What you could be dealing with here is a claim worth millions of pounds ," he said.

Tony McGleenan QC, for the Department, countered that it was a flawed challenge to a revised scheme.

Disputing any alleged human rights breach, he insisted that TA has rights to a review in circumstances where the door has not been closed to acquiring further reports if shown to be necessary.

"The Department and the agency haven't closed their minds to a possible pragmatic solution," Mr McGleen added.

"There isn't illegality here, and we have been travelling three years in the wrong direction here."

Following submissions Mr Justice Scoffield reserved judgment in the application for leave to seek a judicial review.

Outside court TA's solicitor, Ciaran O'Hare, stressed the significance of the action.

Mr O'Hare said: "The outcome of this case may have ramifications with regards to the whole of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Services Scheme."