NI child sex predator granted lifetime anonymity after threatening suicide

A second convicted paedophile in Northern Ireland has been granted lifetime anonymity after threatening to kill himself if his identity was published.

The accused, a man in his 30s who was today jailed for 16 months at Antrim Crown Court, remained under an interim reporting ban from his first appearance after it was contended he would take his own life if his name was reported in connection with the charges.

He was caught engaging in online sexual conversations with what turned out to be undercover police officers posing as 12-year-old girls and he invited the decoys to send him naked photos.

Until recently there were just seven life-time anonymity orders throughout the entire United Kingdom — all of which were imposed due to identified third party risk to life.

They include Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, who as children murdered Liverpool toddler James Bulger. On release from prison they were given new identities which cannot be reported.

Another killer, Mary Bell who tortured and murdered two boys in 1968 when she was aged 10, was granted lifetime anonymity when given a new identity on release.

Maxine Carr, jailed for lying to protect her partner Ian Huntley who murdered Soham schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, was also given a new identity which cannot be reported.

Also protected are the so-called ‘Snapchat Killers’, who as schoolgirls aged 13 and 14, were convicted of murdering a vulnerable woman in her Hartlepool home in 2016. While they remained under 18 their identities were protected by restrictions applicable for any youth offender, but when the pair both reached adulthood a court banned their identities from publication for life.

In February 2022, a judge in Newry Crown Court ruled in favour of Press by lifting a Reporting Restriction Order on a convicted paedophile, but swiftly re-imposed it when he threatened to kill himself.

At a substantive hearing a few days later the judge made the ban on reporting the child abuser’s identity permanent.

In the latest case, the defendant admitted attempting to communicate sexually with two female children on dates between November 2021 and January 2022.

He was in fact engaging online with undercover officers in Yorkshire and Humber Police acting as decoys, both presenting as 12-year-olds.

The court heard the conversations, “were sexual in nature, including sending naked pictures of his private area and encouraging receipt of same”.

The evidence gathered was passed to the PSNI and when arrested the defendant insisted he knew the profiles were decoys and he was “trying to catch them out in a lie”.

When asked why he didn’t report this to police he contended “it was the thrill of catching them out”.

This was rejected by the judge, who described the response as “disquieting.”

Jailing the defendant for 16 months, to be served six months in custody and the remainder on licence the judge held this to be, “proportionate and commensurate with the gravity of offending”.

The judge said: “While it is true these were decoys, his intention was to be engaged with 12-year-old girls.

“Offending took place over the course of some 50 days and entailed him sending a naked picture of himself and inviting (the decoys) to send naked pictures of themselves to him.”

Press submissions against the reporting restriction set out how the defendant initially contended he was not concerned for himself but the impact on his family, which would not justify an identity ban.

Among the other points raised was if the offender was sent to jail there would be a support scheme — the Supporting Prisoners At Risk (SPAR) scheme — to prevent vulnerable inmates from self-harming.

However, the judge ruled the order would remain permanent, making the defendant the second convicted paedophile across the entire UK to be granted lifetime anonymity having threatened to self-harm.

When approached, the Office of the Lady Chief Justice said it was “not in a position to comment”.