NI council and building firm charged with offences linked to death of electrician during storm in 2018

A construction company and a district council have been charged with offences arising from the tragic death of an electrician who was killed during a storm.

While the family of Matthew Campbell sat in the public gallery of Newry Magistrates Court, lawyers for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Lagan Construction Ltd both expressed condolences over the tragic death of the 24-year-old.

The electrician, who was known as Matt, was working for Lagan Construction at Slieve Gullion Forest Park in Co Armagh as strong winds lashed Northern Ireland during Storm Ali in September 2018.

Reports at the time suggested he had died after a tree fell onto him.

Just the week beforehand, the former Royal Belfast Academical Institution pupil from Glengormley and his fiancée Robyn Newberry had sent out ‘save the date’ cards in preparation for their wedding in August and on the day tragedy struck, she had collected the couples’ wedding rings.

After his death, Ms Newberry described her fiance as the “kindest, most considerate person”.

“He had the biggest heart and he wore it on his sleeve, he would have done anything to help anyone,” she said at the time.

“He was my rock, I don’t know what to do.”

In court yesterday, the council and Lagan Construction Ltd were each charged with two offences of breaching health and safety legislation on September 19, 2018.

The council, with its head offices at Downshire Civic Centre in Downpatrick, and Lagan Construction Ltd, with offices on the Sydenham Road in Belfast, are both charged with failing to make appropriate risk assessments for non-employees and employees respectively.

They are also charged with failing to ensure, so far as would be reasonable practicable, to ensure the health and safety of employees and non-employees.

The case had been listed for a Preliminary Enquiry on Monday, which would have seen it elevated to the Crown Court.

However, defence counsel Jonathan Browne, acting on behalf of Lagan Construction Ltd, applied for that to be adjourned as the defendants had only recently received the “voluminous papers”, so time was required to consider them.

A prosecuting lawyer said they had been notified of the application and had warned the grieving family “that the matter wasn’t likely to proceed” but that the Public Prosecution Service hoped the case could progress soon.

District Judge Eamon King adjourned the case until December 19 and Mr Browne said given the “tragic nature” of the case, he wanted to assure Mr Campbell’s family “we will do our level best to progress the matter”.