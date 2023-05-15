NI council and company ordered to stand trial over Storm Ali victim’s death

A construction company and a district council have been ordered to stand trial accused of offences arising from the tragic death of an electrician who was killed during a storm.

Lawyers for Lagan Construction Ltd and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council had previously said they intended to dispute that the defendants had a case to answer, but conceded today at Newry Magistrates’ Court that there is a prima facie case.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Lagan Construction Ltd were each charged with two offences of breaching health and safety legislation on September 19, 2018.

The council, which has its head office at Downshire Civic Centre in Downpatrick, and Lagan Construction Ltd, with offices on the Sydenham Road in Belfast, are both charged with failing to make appropriate risk assessments for non-employees and employees respectively.

They are also charged with failing, so far as would be reasonably practicable, to ensure the health and safety of employees and non-employees.

The charges arise following the tragic death of 24-year-old electrician Matt Campbell, who was working for Lagan Construction Ltd at Slieve Gullion Forest Park, Co Armagh, as strong winds lashed Northern Ireland during Storm Ali in September 2018.

Just the week beforehand, Matt and his fiancée, Robyn Newberry, had sent out ‘Save the date’ cards in preparation for their wedding, scheduled for August the following year; on the day of the tragedy, Ms Newberry had collected the couples’ wedding rings.

In court today, District Judge Eamon King said he was satisfied there was a case to answer and, although the defendants were afforded an opportunity to comment on the charges or to call evidence on their own behalves, they declined.

Judge King, freeing the representatives on £1,000 bail, returned the case to Newry Crown Court for trial, scheduling the arraignment to be heard on June 13.