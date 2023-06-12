NI council facing High Court challenge after seeking injunction over alleged secret recordings

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has obtained an interim injunction preventing publication of details of any secret recordings made at its offices

A Northern Ireland council is facing a High Court challenge to its transparency in seeking an injunction to prevent publication of alleged secret recordings.

Proceedings lodged by a personal assistant to an independent member of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council dispute the lawfulness of the steps taken to stop any disclosure.

Mary McKiernan’s application for leave to seek a judicial review is expected to be heard later this month.

The Council has obtained an interim injunction preventing publication of details of any secret recordings made at its offices.

The order was made at the High Court in proceedings brought against persons unknown.

Continuing reporting restrictions prohibit disclosure of any information which could lead to the identification of individuals involved in the case.

The action relates to conversations allegedly recorded and posted online.

Further legal steps are also being taken in Switzerland and New Zealand in a bid to obtain information from a site believed to have posted any relevant material.

But it emerged today that Ms McKiernan, who worked for Councillor Padraig McShane, is now challenging the Council’s decision to initiate injunction proceedings.

Her lawyers claim it was contrary to the public law principle of adherence to policy.

They are also seeking disclosure of any documents relating to the decision and explaining what efforts were made to involve councillors.

Mr Justice Colton indicated that he will hear the challenge before the summer recess.

Outside court Ms McKiernan’s solicitor, Michael Brentnall, said: “Our client is challenging the legal basis for a senior council official in Causeway Coast & Glens Council to take civil proceedings without appropriate authority under the Local Government Act (NI) (2014) and the scheme of delegation.

“It is our client’s contention that a public authority should operate in a transparent manner and ensure democratic accountability, and the issue has been placed before the High Court on this basis.”