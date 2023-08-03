NI criminology student groped 15-year-old boy in drunken sex assault

A criminology student has been ordered to complete a two year probation program after he groped a 15-year-old boy in a drunken sex assault.

Imposing the probation order at Lisburn Magistrates Court, District Judge Rosie Watters warned Bailey McCourt (22) that if he failed to comply or complete it, and especially if he committed further offences, “there will be a very different sentence and one that you will not like”.

She told the university student that probation “will not be easy”

“This is something that will change your life, I have no doubt of that, but you have to respect that it will also change other peoples’ lives,” she said.

“You brought the boy here to give evidence and that’s something he will never forget.”

At the end of his contest earlier this year McCourt, from the Hornbeam Road in Dunmurry, was convicted of a single count of sexual assault arising from an incident on December 6 last year.

The full facts of the case were not rehearsed today (thurs), but it was apparent that the 15-year-old victim had to testify that McCourt, who had been drinking at the time, “grabbed him over his clothing” in a sexual manner in an incident which lasted “a matter of seconds”.

Lodging a plea in mitigation, McCourt’s defence counsel revealed that he still maintains his innocence although she conceded the point that may be more to do with the “stigma” of being a sex offender.

Currently studying a criminology degree at university, the court heard that McCourt is due to go back to his studies in the new year and that he is “extremely frightened at the prospect of a custodial sentence”.

While the PPS made a formal application for a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, the defence barrister argued the “draconian order” was neither necessary nor proportionate as the incident had been McCourt’s first offence, he had not shown any propensity to offend again and had been assessed as not posing a significant risk of harm.

She submitted that as he would be under supervision of probation and on the sex offenders register, further supervision and controls were not needed.

Declining to impose a SOPO but ordering him to sign the police sex offenders register for five years, DJ Watters advised McCourt to be fully open and honest with his probation officer.