NI-educated rogue breast surgeon also performed organ removals

Lawyers fear a rogue breast surgeon who grew up in Northern Ireland also conducted unnecessary operations including gallbladder and appendix removals.

The Sunday Times has reported that Bangor-educated Ian Paterson performed organ removals.

The 63-year-old is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence for carrying out needless, life-changing operations on women whom he wrongly told had cancer and using dangerous techniques on those who did have the disease.

The private hospitals where Paterson worked have been recalling thousands of his patients.

According to The Sunday Times, hundreds of new victims have now been identified. Of more than 300 cases found since 2021, at least 100 were having treatment for conditions other than breast surgery.

Two hundred cases have been settled, with 100 still being examined by lawyers and Spire Healthcare, the private hospital group, which has set aside almost £50 million to cover the costs.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Linda Millband, from Thompsons Solicitors, who has represented hundreds of Paterson’s patients in legal claims, said: “It is clear the Paterson scandal is far from over.

“Since the inquiry we have seen cases including appendectomies, varicose veins, hernias. All of them unnecessary, he would basically do anything that was available, it seems.

“Most of the cases we’ve got are unnecessary lumpectomies to remove tissue on people who didn’t have any cancerous tissue at all. Some patients were put through multiple surgeries, he preyed on the most vulnerable.”

Paterson was born in Scotland but his parents moved to Bangor, Co Down when he was a child and he was educated at Connor House prep school before going to the local grammar.

He was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court in 2017 of 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding.

He had carried out invasive and unnecessary surgery on both men and women between 1991 and 2012. A large proportion of these surgeries were on women with suspected breast cancer.

He also carried out unnecessary surgeries such as colonoscopies, vascular surgeries, hernia surgeries and vasectomies.

An inquiry found he carried out unnecessary operations in NHS and private hospitals on more than 1,000 patients over 14 years, exaggerating or inventing cancer risks and claiming payments for more expensive procedures.

The Sunday Times reported in April that the deaths of hundreds of Paterson’s breast cancer patients were being examined.

At a preliminary hearing at Birmingham coroner’s court on Friday, Richard Foster, a deputy High Court judge, said there were 417 deaths where breast cancer was the cause, and 130 cases where the disease was listed as a contributory factor.

Inquests have been opened into 27 cases. Foster, who has been appointed by the Birmingham coroners to lead them, said there would be nine more next month and he expected a further 21 cases to be examined.

In each case, he said, medical experts had produced reports that gave rise to suspicion that there had been an unnatural death.

He said other cases had been reported to the coroner where a death certificate had not been found.

Relatives of any of Paterson’s patients who had died were urged to come forward to the coroner’s team.

Foster also named two clinicians who worked with Paterson at Spire Healthcare as interested parties, including the plastic surgeon Chien Kat and retired oncologist Dr Talaat Latif.

Reports for clinical negligence claims said Paterson put patients through unnecessary chemotherapy for the financial benefit of Latif.

The judge said that while inquests were not designed to determine criminal liability, “I will not hesitate to refer any evidence of further criminal liability to the director of public prosecutions.”

Foster said his investigations would look at wider systemic failings that may have contributed to the deaths of patients, including failings in how the surgeon was supervised; whether his clinical colleagues should have been aware of his actions; and failures by hospital managers and regulatory agencies.

For the family of Eunice Jones, it offers a chance to learn what happened to the 47-year-old from Knowle, Solihull, who died in 2004.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer by Paterson in January 2002 and it spread to her bones just over a year later.

The family does not know what went wrong with her care. They were told in September that the coroner would investigate the circumstances of her death and await more information.

Her son Matthew, 37, from Walsall, told the Sunday Times: “There are life events that Mum hasn’t been present for: my sisters’ graduations, weddings, and having children.”

He added: “We thought Mum had a natural death. Now, all of a sudden we are having to consider the possibility that Mum would still be here today, if it wasn’t for Paterson. That’s a very different feeling. It’s a feeling of sadness turning to anger.”