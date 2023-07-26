NI elite amateur boxer was ‘under pressure’ to store £84k drugs haul at flat, court hears

An elite amateur boxer allegedly agreed to store up to £84,000 worth of cannabis at his new apartment in Belfast, the High Court heard today.

Rory Lavery, 27, claimed he was pressured into looking after the drugs haul and £10,000 in cash by a man with a reputation for “beating up people”, a judge was told.

The lightweight fighter from Co Down, who has represented Ireland and achieved national success, was arrested when the seizures were made on July 7.

Lord Justice Treacy granted him bail after being shown testimonials to his sporting prowess.

Lavery, of Gortnahowen in Warrenpoint, faces charges of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply, having criminal property and other driving offences.

The court heard he had only moved into the flat on King Street a day before police went there to investigate unrelated disturbances.

A search of the property uncovered multiple bags of cannabis resin, cannabis edibles and £10,000 in cash.

Based on CCTV footage, police believe Lavery brought the consignment from a car while moving his belongings into the apartment.

A further quantity of cannabis was located in the vehicle parked nearby.

“The drugs weighed 12 kilos and have an estimated value of between £60,000 and £84,000,” a Crown lawyer disclosed.

During interviews Lavery claimed he was approached in Warrenpoint by a man whose first name he knew but would not disclose for fear of reprisals.

According to his account he was asked to look after some already packaged cannabis at his new accommodation for a week, but thought the amount involved would be less.

“He said he felt under pressure and that this man had a reputation for beating up people,” the prosecutor added.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty argued that while there had been no explicit threat, Lavery was informed: “You’re f****** doing it, and that’s it.”

“He understood there may be repercussions if he said no,” counsel submitted.

With Lavery due to travel to Spain for a training camp at that time, he was allegedly told the packages would be gone when he returned.

“He is an elite amateur lightweight boxer who has achieved both Ulster and Irish boxing titles and fought for Ireland 10 times,” Mr Doherty stressed.

The court heard Lavery has been a member of the renowned Holy Family Boxing Club in Belfast for the past seven years.

References were provided by his coaches who confirmed they would continue to oversee his preparations for upcoming Ulster and Irish Championships.

Granting bail for Lavery to live back at his family home, Lord Justice Treacy acknowledged his account to police and lack of any relevant record.

He stated: “This is a young man capable of doing excellent things, especially in the sporting world. I just hope he takes this opportunity.”