NI ex-Home Bargains worker told not to ‘play disability card’ awarded £25,000

A man who took a disability discrimination case against his former employer, Home Bargains, has settled the case for £25,000.

Ryan Walker, who has cerebral palsy, said he was told not to “play the disability card” when he tried to explain his needs.

The case was settled without an admission of liability.

Mr Walker, from Armagh, described working for the firm as “an awful experience”.

He started as a sales assistant in July 2017, with his duties including warehouse and stock filling, though he also worked in other departments.

Mr Walker needs to be in an active role where he can keep moving because this helps to manage his disability.

He said he had explained this to the company before it decided to hire him.

“I was honest with my employer about my disability from the start. I was eager to work,” Mr Walker added.

He enjoyed working for the store for the first three years, but things began to change when a new supervisor joined in 2020.

He claimed this supervisor regularly asked him to cover the checkouts and work extra hours.

While he was happy to help on the cash registers, he could only do so for short periods of time as he needed to move around because of his disability.

“I wanted to do a good job, but it was as if some supervisors and managers simply did not care about my disability,” he said.

Mr Walker wrote to his employer to express his frustration that it had not dealt with issues regarding his reasonable adjustments appropriately.

However, no changes were made, so he was forced to resign.

“In the end, I felt I had no option but to resign as I felt it was damaging my health.”

Mary Kitson, senior legal officer for the Equality Commission, said there was no justification for the poor treatment Mr Walker had suffered.

“There is simply no place for disability discrimination in workplaces in Northern Ireland,” she added.

“Ryan was keen to work and valued his employment. He proactively advised his employer about his disability from the outset and reasonable adjustments were agreed.

“The Disability Discrimination Act 1995 imposes a duty on employers to make reasonable adjustments to remove barriers to the recruitment and employment of people with disabilities.

“Employers must operate within equality laws. They must ensure they treat all employees who are disabled with dignity and respect in the workplace.

“No employee with a disability should feel that their needs are not understood or valued by their employer.”

Mr Walker was supported by the Equality Commission.

Home Bargains said: “We consider this to be a private matter, and out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we will not be providing any comment or further information on this case.”