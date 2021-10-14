NI health trust to go on trial on charge of failing to protect non-employees

The Northern Health And Social Care Trust based at Antrim Area Hospital is charged with contravening the Health And Safety At Work (N.I.) Order 1978

One of Northern Ireland's six health trusts is to go on trial next year on a single charge of failing to protect non-employees.

The Northern Health And Social Care Trust based at Antrim Area Hospital is charged with contravening the Health And Safety At Work (N.I.) Order 1978 in that being an employee, failed on Christmas Day 2014 to conduct its undertaking in such a way as to ensure non-employees were not exposed to risks to their health or safety.

Owen Harkin, the deputy chief executive and director of finance of the Trust replied "not guilty" when the charge was put to him yesterday at the Crown Court in Derry sitting in Coleraine.

The case is being prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service, represented by Margaret-Ann Dinsmore Q.C. and the Trust is represented by Frank O'Donoghue Q.C.

The trial date has been fixed for April 25 of next year.