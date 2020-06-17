NI landlords won't house man accused of killing baby Hunter, court told

A man accused of infanticide has been refused bail addresses by more than a dozen Northern Ireland landlords, a court has heard.

The details emerged during a failed bail application by Sharyar Ali at Armagh Magistrates' Court, sitting in Lisburn yesterday. He is accused of killing 11-month-old Hunter Patrick McGleenon last November.

Defence counsel Aaron Thompson revealed that the defendant's brother Irfan Ali has been trying to obtain a bail address in the Bangor and Belfast areas.

But in each case, when the "15 to 20 landlords" were told who would be living there, they refused to let their properties, the court heard.

Sharyar Ali (31), a Pakistani national with an address at Westenra Terrace in Monaghan, is in custody accused of the murder of Hunter on November 26, 2019.

The toddler died as a result of injuries to his head and abdomen.

While it is the Crown case that they were non-accidental injuries, the defence contend they were caused accidentally, with Ali telling detectives the infant had fallen off a low sofa and struck his head on a concrete floor. He further claimed that he had performed CPR and had given Hunter a cold shower to "revive him".

There was an indication at an earlier hearing that a paediatric pathology report, specifically focusing on rib injuries, would not be available for up to six months.

Yesterday, Mr Thompson said such a delay would be "completely unacceptable, Covid-19 or not".

It was that potential delay which formed the basis for defence submissions that Ali should be granted bail with the proposition that he could reside with his wife at a property in Manchester, with his brother Irfan Ali lodging £25,000 with the court as surety.

Describing Irfan Ali as a "successful businessman ... a man of means", Mr Thompson said efforts to find a bail address in Northern Ireland had failed, hence why there was a proposed address in Manchester.

Prosecuting counsel told the court, however, that neither the proposed bail address nor the surety were appropriate.

Submitting that Sharyar Ali is at "an inherent risk of flight", the lawyer argued that given the nature of the charge against Ali, the proposed Manchester bail address was "highly inappropriate" as it was within walking distance of four schools, two of which are primary schools.

Addressing the potential delay point the defence highlighted, the court heard that a Public Prosecution Service "decision is expected" in mid July as the directing officer will form their opinion on medical reports already received along with preliminary findings from the paediatric pathologist.

District Judge Amanda Henderson said it was clear that "in the last couple of weeks there appears to have been significant movement in the case so, on that basis, I don't feel there's been a sufficient change of circumstances to admit him to bail for such a serious offence". Ali, who appeared via videolink, was remanded back into custody to appear again on July 7.