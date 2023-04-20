NI lifeguards deny offence related to swimmer’s death

Three lifeguards are to go trial in September over the death of a swimmer at a leisure centre six years ago after they denied the offence they are charged with today.

Cathal Forrest-McVeigh (33), from Dunamony Road in Dungannon, William Holden (25), from Unshinagh Lane in Portadown and James Monaghan (24), of Folly Lane in Armagh, appeared at Newry Crown Court today.

They are all charged with a single offence alleging that, being an employee, they were in breach of their duty to others on April 7, 2017, in that they “failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of other persons who may be affected by your acts or omissions at work”,

The three men deny the charge.

It comes following the death of 20-year-old Christopher Rogers who took unwell following a swimming session at the Orchard Leisure Centre in Armagh.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charge were opened in court but the various defence barristers revealed that “expert evidence is very much at the heart of the case”.

Prosecuting counsel Geraldine McCullough said she was seeking agreement to at least half of the 30 witnesses set to testify in a trial which would take two to three weeks to hear.

Judge Gordon Kerr KC scheduled the trial to begin on September 6 with a review of the case on May 18.