NI man (53) faces multiple charges relating to alleged child sexual incitement

A fifty-three-year-old man has appeared in court on a number of charges relating to alleged child sexual incitement and purchasing alcohol for minors.

Guntis Jonuss from Mill Street, Tandragee is charged with causing or inciting a female child to engage in sexual activity on July 20.

There are also two counts of purchasing alcohol for consumption by minors and giving intoxicating liquid to two female children.

These offences are alleged to have occurred on various dates between July 1-20.

A detective constable told Newry Magistrates Court all charges could be connected, adding a further count of sexual incitement allegedly involving a child aged under 13, has been withdrawn for further enquires.

Jonuss spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing and on the basis Jonuss is currently on bail for similar matters connected to this incident, his release was not opposed by police providing strict terms were imposed.

These include residence at an address approved by police and not his current property.

There is also to be no contact with any complainants or witnesses and no unsupervised contact with any child aged under 18.

Jonuss is also banned from entering any off-licence and must not be intoxicated or in possession of alcohol in a public place.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy set bail at £500 and ordered Jonuss to appear again at Armagh Magistrates Court on August 15.