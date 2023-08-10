NI man to stand trial over alleged three-year campaign of sexual violence against teenage daughter

A 48-year-old man is to stand trial accused of a campaign of rape and sexual violence against his daughter, a judge ordered today.

The defendant, who lives in Belfast, cannot be named to protect the alleged teenage victim’s identity.

He appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court remotely from custody to have a total of 34 charges against him.

The man is accused of three counts of rape and a further five attempted rapes over a three-year period.

He also faces 22 counts of sexual assault, three attempted sexual assaults and a charge of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between September 2019 and December 2022.

During a preliminary hearing the accused confirmed that he understood the charges but declined to give any evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

His solicitor, Pearse MacDermott, did not contest prosecution submissions that he had a case to answer.

District Judge Anne Marshall confirmed: “There is clearly a prima facie case.”

Granting the prosecution’s application, she told the defendant: “You will be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

“Your solicitor, Mr MacDermott, will let you know the date for that and you are going to be remanded in custody (until then).”

Judge Marshall also gave authority for two barristers to represent the accused at trial due to the seriousness of the charges against him.