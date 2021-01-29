NI man took Snapchat videos at 140mph before fatal crash outside Dundalk

A driver took two Snapchat videos that showed the speed at which he was travelling just before his car drove into the back of another car, causing the deaths of three people, a court has heard.

Keith Lennon (21), with an address in Forest Park, Dromintee, Co Armagh, went into custody in December last year after he pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter.

The two car collision occurred at Carrickarnon, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Co Louth, on February 29, 2020.

At the sentencing hearing at Dundalk Circuit Court today victim impact statements were given on behalf of the family of mother and son Mary (89) and Kevin (58) Faxton from Bessbrook, Co Armagh and on behalf of the family of Bryan Magill (25) from Newry, Co Down.

The circuit heard Lennon had been driving a powerful three litre Audi car and one of the deceased, Mr Magill, was a passenger in it.

Mary and Kevin Faxton were in a Peugeot 108 struck from behind by the Audi as both cars headed northwards on the N1 dual carriageway.

The Snapchat videos, taken at 2.04am and 2.06am, by Lennon as he drove, showed the speedometer at 140mph, Judge Martina Baxter heard.

He had also forwarded the Snapchat videos to friends whilst driving.

Garda Sgt Freda McCague, said 140mph was (equal to) 225 kph and this was 105km above the 120kph speed limit for the road in question.

Lennon was not insured on the car, it had three bald tyres and the MOT had expired, the court heard.

After the crash he left the scene but presented himself at Dundalk Garda station the next day.

Kevin Faxton was driving his mother Mary home after they had gone for a spin and, in the victim impact statement, the court heard this was because she suffered from depression and going out in the car benefitted her.

Mr Magill’s mother, in a victim impact statement from his family, said that no parent should see their child leave home in a coffin. She said Lennon will get visits in prison but she will be visiting her son in a graveyard.

Mr Lennon’s mother said her son was so sorry, the whole family was deeply, deeply sorry and she knew nothing she could say would bring back the hurt of losing precious loved ones. She had supported him entering the guilty pleas and going into custody.

Mr Patrick Gageby, defending, said, he had been asked to say on his client’s behalf, his profound apologies and that it be said in public that he is absolutely remorseful for what he did.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on February 12.