NI man who claimed to be born-again Christian jailed for sexually abusing children in wife’s childminding premises

Detective: William Patterson preyed over victims for years … no child should ever have to suffer such horrific abuse

Victims of one of Northern Ireland’s worst paedophiles have been praised for their bravery in speaking out after he was jailed for 22 years.

William Patterson – described as a born-again Christian – was convicted of more than 80 counts of sexually abusing children in his wife’s childminding premises.

The sentence handed to Patterson at Coleraine Crown Court is one of the longest jail terms ever imposed on a paedophile in Northern Ireland.

Patterson, from the Co Londonderry area, was convicted of 84 charges of sexually abusing 19 pre-school and primary school boys and girls — the youngest aged three — over the 13-period starting in September 2005.

A judge branded him a depraved and dangerous offender who was likely to reoffend.

After his arrest, Patterson told investigating detectives his wife “knew absolutely nothing about anything”.

Reacting to the sentence, Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “Our thoughts today, are with the young victims that this man preyed over for many years and their families. No child should ever have to suffer this type of horrific abuse.

“We want to thank them for their bravery in coming forward and their families for working with detectives to bring this abuser to justice.”

Margaret Kinney, a senior public prosecutor in the PPS who directed on the case, said: “These offences represent a terrible abuse of trust by Patterson who preyed upon young, defenceless children being cared for … The victims were especially vulnerable due to their young ages and Patterson took advantage of this, committing a litany of offences against them.”

She added: “I want to commend the bravery of the victims and their families. They engaged with us throughout this long process including going through the ordeal of a trial, with several of his victims having to give evidence in court.

"While the impact of Patterson’s actions will stay with his victims, I hope today’s outcome brings them some comfort.”

Because of the magnitude of the charges he faced, coupled with the number of victims, Patterson went on trial for 52 of the charges in June 2021, after which he was unanimously convicted of all of the offences he had denied. He was then remanded in custody.

Reporting restrictions were imposed following the June convictions to enable the second trial to start on November 10 of last year. That trial ended on November 22 when Patterson was unanimously convicted of a further 32 child abuse offences.

Midway through the second trial Judge Philip Babington granted a prosecution application to disclose to the jury Patterson’s convictions from the first trial. At both the June and November trials Patterson instructed his legal team not to cross-examine any of his 19 victims.

His offending was uncovered in August 2018 when the mother of two of his child victims heard her children talking about Patterson’s private parts, after she had collected them from the childminding premises. She reported her concerns to the police.

Patterson was interviewed ten times by police officers between August and November 2018 and answered “no comment” to most of the questions put to him.

Jurors at both trials were told Patterson abused the children where the childminding business was located. The abuse took place in a garden, on garden swings, in a hot tub and in a shed.

He performed sex acts in front of children. He also tied some of the children up during the abuse and on occasions got them to tie him to a tree and then to throw sponges at him.

He also committed sexual assaults against some of his child victims.

At times, he coaxed some of his victims to walk naked into the shed where he got them to touch him sexually. He also sunbathed naked in front of children.

On occasions, he lay naked in the garden and persuaded some of the children to put towels over him, before he would suddenly throw off the towels to expose his private parts.

At yesterday’s sentencing hearing, which was attended by the parents of many of Patterson’s victims, Judge Babington described the offending as both disturbing and distressing and he praised the children for their courage in coming forward.

“These children came from a small rural community and the nature of the offending, due to its type and location, has meant that the effects have been felt by others,” he said.

“The offending in this case has similar characteristics by analogy and it is inevitable that people in the community will have feelings of betrayal, shock and disgust,” he added.

Judge Babington said Patterson, in a pre-sentence report, told its author that he was not guilty of the offences.

“At all times he was not prepared to discuss his offending behaviour, simply stating that he had nothing to say and maintaining his innocence,” he said.

“The author went on to say that the defendant deployed several strategies to groom his victims, to manipulate them and gain their trust so that he could engage in activities to meet his own sexual needs and gratification.”

He said Patterson was a dangerous offender who had been assessed as presenting a high likelihood of general reoffending.

In sentencing, Judge Babington said he took into consideration “the large number of complainants, their ages, the fact that it was a breach-of-trust case, the many forms of abuse and the planning and pre-meditation”.

The judge added: “It was his habit to telephone his wife to send various children to him in the workshop when he was ready and supposedly needed them to assist him in what he was doing.

“Some of the children have set out their views on how this has affected them and there is no doubt all of them will be affected to a degree.

“All the complainants showed bravery in coming forward to make their complaints. This has stopped this depraved man from further offending.”