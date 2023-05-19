NI pair plead guilty to IRA membership following 2015 sting at Co Louth hotel

Two men have pleaded guilty to being members of the IRA following a sting in a Co Louth hotel in 2015.

Carl Reilly and Paul Philip Crawford attended Belfast Crown Court and both pleaded guilty to an offence dating back almost 10 years.

Reilly, from Pollard Close in Belfast, was charged with belonging or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation — namely the Irish Republican Army — between January 1, 2014, and October 17, 2015.

When the charge was put to the 47-year-old, he replied “guilty”.

The same charge was put to co-accused Crawford, who is also 47 and from Carrickree Mews in Warrenpoint, and he too replied “guilty”.

After both men entered pleas to the charge, a Crown barrister told Judge Paul Ramsey that a second offence levelled at Reilly — namely directing the activities of the IRA over a period from January 1, 2014 and October 17, 2015 — was not being proceeded with by the Crown.

This resulted in Judge Ramsey saying: “I order that count to be left on the books, not to be proceeded with without leave of this court or the Court of Appeal.”

Although no details about the case emerged during today's re-arraignment, a previous court was told it was the Crown's case that Reilly and Crawford met at the Carrickdale Hotel in Co Louth in February 2015.

The conversation was secretly recorded by the An Garda Siochana and the two were caught discussing the terrorist activity of Oglaigh na hEireann (ONH), including attempting murders and bombings.

Noting the case dates back to 2015 and that both men “are on bail and have been for some time”, Judge Ramsey set the date for the plea hearing as Friday, June 30.

Addressing the pair as they stood in the dock, Judge Ramsey said he would be obtaining a “factual background and history of the case” as well as defence submissions.

He also told both men he would hear the plea on June 30, and indicated he will not pass sentence on that day as this will be done on a date “shortly thereafter”.

The duo were then released on continuing bail ahead of next month's plea hearing.