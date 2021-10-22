NI people deserve better from judicial system, says MP after death of veteran

Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer has said he is “embarrassed for Northern Ireland” after the death of ex-soldier Dennis Hutchings.

The 80-year-old had been on trial for the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in 1974.

He died in Belfast on Monday just hours after his case had been adjourned.

During an interview with the former DUP leader Arlene Foster on the GB News channel, Mr Mercer described Mr Hutchings as a dear friend who had stood against “the rewriting of the Troubles”.

“Really I could do nothing else but support him and stand with him and make sure that he knew he was not alone and not all politicians were going to abandon their veterans in the way that so many have,” he said.

This week the Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland maintained that prosecuting Mr Hutchings was in the public interest despite his age and ill health.

The Cunningham family in turn said his family should be given space to grieve, but they would “respectfully remind the public of the facts that were pronounced during the trial, which were uncontested”.

Commenting on the PPS statement, Mr Mercer said: “It makes me angry, Arlene, but to be honest I feel embarrassed for Northern Ireland, I feel embarrassed for the people who live there, who deserve so much better from their politicians, from their judicial system.”

Earlier this year, another Troubles-related trial collapsed of two former paratroopers accused of killing Official IRA man Joe McCann in 1972.

The two soldiers, both aged in their 70s, had been interviewed by the Historical Enquiries Team but a judge ruled the evidence was inadmissible.

Mr Mercer said he had sat through the case and criticised the “endless reading into the record of evidence”. He added: “You see the soldiers sat there doing their duty, listening to it all.

“But everyone knows it’s a farce, but nobody’s quite got the courage to stop it.”

Mr Mercer said the will of the majority in Northern Ireland to move on from the Troubles was being “hamstrung” by these prosecutions. He said that Mr Hutchings had borne the consequences of this personally. “Of course I feel very sad about it and pretty ashamed of our government and our country.”

Mrs Foster added: “I suppose if I was to take the critics’ view and play devil’s advocate, they will say of course that the highest standards of law and justice have to apply to British soldiers, that we shouldn’t compare them with IRA terrorists, and that’s absolutely the case.

“What do you have to say to those who say ‘yes, it doesn’t matter how long ago it was, people like Dennis Hutchings should still face a trial’?”

Mr Mercer said he agreed there should be no time limit for those who break the law, especially the military. “I have a lot of sympathy for that view. But the truth is we have to get to ‘the truth,’ not their version of the truth.

“The problem is everyone has their own version of the truth. And the reality is that when these awful events happened over many years in Northern Ireland.

“The way evidence was gathered is not lawful now, and so the truth that people think they’re going to get is simply unachievable and nobody’s quite got the courage to have that conversation and others in that space.

“I feel sorry for the families in a lot of ways because if it was my son or daughter and I was told there was a less than 1% chance of a prosecution, I would still take it because it’s my son or daughter.”

Mr Mercer said despite this, it was highly unlikely many cases would meet the high test for a criminal trial. “We have to have a conversation about what do we actually want to do with this stuff. Do we want to find out what happened? Which is what most of the families want in my view, or do we want to endlessly go round this cycle in the hope that one day we might get some sort of prosecution which is vanishingly unlikely.”