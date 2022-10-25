NI Police Ombudsman wrongly branded former police officers guilty of collusion, High Court hears

Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman has wrongly branded former RUC officers guilty of colluding in a series of brutal loyalist terrorist murders, the High Court heard today.

Counsel for a group of ex-policemen and women claimed reports by Marie Anderson reached findings which were legally “forbidden”.

The Northern Ireland Retired Police Officers Association is seeking to have parts of the watchdog’s public statements declared unlawful.

But a barrister representing the Ombudsman hit back by suggesting the body was becoming “collusion deniers”.

Related challenges have been brought in connection with three separate reports.

One of the cases centres on a probe into a series of loyalist paramilitary murders in the south Belfast area between 1990 and 1998.

Earlier this year the Ombudsman, Marie Anderson, found evidence of “collusive behaviour” by police in the attacks, which included the February 1992 massacre at the Sean Graham betting shop on the Ormeau Road where UDA gunmen shot dead five Catholic victims.

Legal action is also being taken over the report into the police handling of loyalist killings in the north west region from 1989 to 1993.

A third challenge relates to findings in the case of four men wrongly accused of murdering a British soldier in Derry.

Known as the Derry Four, in June this year the Ombudsman concluded that RUC officers had unfairly obtained confessions from them for the killing of Lt Stephen Kirby in the city in 1979.

The four men later fled Northern Ireland until their acquittal in 1998.

Backed by police federation representatives, former RUC officers claim the Ombudsman has made findings without any proper due process.

Their lawyer, David McMillen KC, highlighted a Court of Appeal ruling in 2020 that a previous Ombudsman had gone beyond his powers in finding officers committed criminal acts of collusion with loyalists who killed six men in the 1994 Loughinisland massacre.

Counsel argued that Ms Anderson had misunderstood and gone beyond her permitted role in investigating complaints by “inventing” another potential outcome.

“If you can’t say it’s collusion it’s like putting ‘collusive behaviour’ in the replace box… and that’s what the Ombudsman says you can do,” Mr McMillen submitted.

“That’s an impoverished understanding of the law and what the Court of Appeal found.”

He insisted the phrase collusive behaviour should not be used because it suggests criminal behaviour.

“She is labelling every police officer involved or working in this area at this time as colluding with terrorists in these brutal, disgraceful, horrible murders,” Mr McMillen said.

However, counsel for the Ombudsman suggested comments made away from the courtroom by others on behalf of the retired officers implied past events had been “a blot on the landscape in a minority of cases “.

Simon McKay contended: “They are becoming what might be known in modern parlance as collusion deniers”.

He described those statements which allegedly suggested the Ombudsman was not doing a good job as “deeply troubling” and inconsistent with other judicial pronouncements.

Expressing surprise at those observations, Mr McMillen responded: “We are deniers of the right of the Police Ombudsman to find that we had colluded with terrorists.”

The hearing continues.