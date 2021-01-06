NI school chef allegedly raped boy and took photo to ensure his silence, court told

The alleged offences were committed on dates in September and October last year

A school chef allegedly raped a teenage boy and took a photograph to ensure his silence, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed 56-year-old Kevin Thomas Breen sexually abused the child after chatting on Snapchat and manipulating him into meeting at a derelict house.

Breen, of Freughmore Road in Fintona, Co Tyrone, denies charges of rape and inciting the boy to engage in sexual activity.

He was arrested last month following a complaint that the teenager had been targeted by an unknown man.

During police interviews the boy said he began online communication months earlier with someone who asked to be added to his Snapchat.

Believing they were of similar age, he said they continued chatting for months about football and other general topics.

But in September he messaged to say he was going for a walk and then noticed a man walking towards him.

A Crown lawyer said the stranger approached and said: "You probably don't recognise me. I'm the one from Snapchat."

The boy told police he was scared and tried to get home, but was grabbed and led to an abandoned building.

It was alleged that the man pushed him to his knees before a sexual act took place.

"When he opened his eyes he saw that there was a phone in the man's hands," the barrister claimed.

Amid fears that a photo had been taken, the teenager said he was instructed to text the man every day.

"He told the boy he had Wellington boots, rubber gloves, restraints and a leather hood, and to mention these in his messages," counsel said.

He remained worried about the picture, the court was told, and continued to receive texts and sexually explicit videos from the man.

On October 22 a second meeting allegedly occurred at the same derelict property.

According to the prosecution the boy insisted "I don't want to do this", but was forced into further sexual activity.

A witness told police she saw them together before the man ran off.

Breen was arrested on December 14 at the school where he worked as a chef.

During interview he stated that he regularly met men on websites for casual sex, and claimed he believed the boy was "18-ish".

He said when they met at the abandoned house the injured party's face was obscured by a baseball cap and mask.

When informed of the boy's age, he replied: "I thought he was 18 - he was on a site for 18s."

He accepted knowing the alleged victim was still at school, but not the one where he worked, adding: "You can be 18 and still at school."

Searches carried out at Breen's property uncovered masks, Wellington boots, rubber gloves, a hood and blindfolds hid in a secret compartment in his car, the court was told.

"He accepted they were his, and said he was hiding them from his wife and children as they didn't know about his activities," the Crown lawyer added.

Opposing Breen's application for bail, she contended Breen was at risk from himself and others following the "life-changing event".

"He has, we understand, lost his job and his job prospects," counsel disclosed.

"The allegations are of sexually-implied blackmail, of taking a photograph of a boy in order to ensure (his) silence and compliance with sexual activity.

"This would give concerns about a predatory nature. These are offences that thrive in the shadows, and police are concerned about the significant manipulation of a child."

Adjourning the application, Mr Justice Humphreys requested more information about a potential bail address.