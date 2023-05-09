NI soldier who assaulted female colleague at St Patrick’s Day parade after-party dismissed from forces

A soldier from Northern Ireland has been dismissed from the Army for groping a female colleague’s bottom at the after-party of a St Patrick’s Day parade attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Really drunk” Lance Corporal Shane Ritchie cupped the woman’s bottom after sliding his hand down her back as he squeezed past her to go for a cigarette.

As he was sentenced for the sexual assault, a judge told him the harassment of women in the Armed Forces “must stop”.

LCpl Ritchie’s trial heard that, in what was the Irish Guards’ first regimental day celebration since the pandemic, the 25-year-old was “slurring his words” before grabbing the complainant’s behind.

Earlier in the day, the regiment had welcomed the royal couple — then known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — as guests of honour for a traditional ceremony where Kate had presented sprigs of shamrock to members of the battalion on parade.

After the celebrations at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, in March last year, LCpl Ritchie’s “creeping” hand grabbed the bottom of his fellow soldier.

LCpl Ritchie, a father of two from Belfast, denied the charge, claiming that only his shoulder “brushed” her and, if there had been contact, it was accidental and therefore not sexual.

However, he was convicted at the end of a two-day trial and has now been dismissed from the forces and handed a two-year service community order.

Sentencing LCpl Ritchie, Assistant Judge Advocate General Jane England told him his behaviour was “inexcusable”.

She added: “Not everybody [in this regiment] welcomed the widening of combat roles to females.

“She had suffered harassment, but you were not part of it.

“She went to the St Patrick’s Day parade to fit in. Unfortunately, she suffered more harassment from you.

“This is not the first time female service personnel have been made to feel unwelcome. Such behaviour must stop. Females should be treated with the same respect.

“This was unsolicited, drunken sexual conduct.”

During the two-day trial, prosecutor Captain Daniel Lawlor opened the case saying: “On March 17 last year, the complainant attended a St Patrick’s Day function at a bar at Mons Barracks.

“At the bar, she was introduced to [the defendant].

“The complainant will tell the court that, as she was standing, she felt someone touching her from behind — down her shoulder, on her back and down.

“The two had a verbal interaction and she confronted him for grabbing her bottom.”

Giving evidence, the female soldier, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she had been introduced to LCpl Ritchie at the St Patrick’s Day celebration.

She said: “He was really drunk. He looked like he couldn’t really stand up properly, couldn’t really focus his eyes on anything, and when he spoke he slurred his words.

“After I shook his hand, he said, ‘I’ve got a missus,’ but I wasn’t interested so I left.”

She told the court she returned to some nearby sofas in the room to talk to a friend when she felt the sexual assault take place.

“I felt someone come behind me and put a hand on my shoulder, slide their creeping hand down my back and then I felt them cup my bum,” she said.

“As soon as I felt that, I turned to the side and saw it was [LCpl Ritchie] and just pushed him away.

“I said something like, ‘Get the f*** off me. Don’t you dare touch me.’

“It felt really deliberate. I could feel the pressure. It was a firm touch, a grab.”

The court heard the complainant left the bar with a friend and immediately reported the incident to her chain of command, having texted the Regimental Sergeant Major personally and asked to see him the following week.

When it was put to her that “not everyone” in the Irish Guards — which has only accepted women in full-time combat roles since 2018 — was “not particularly enlightened or welcoming” to women, she agreed.

Such were these attitudes, she told the court she was “unhappy” in her unit and considered it a “hostile” environment in which to work.

The court heard she had been told by a different colleague that “the Army is a man’s world”.

In a victim impact statement, the complainant said: “My mental health suffered after the incident. I battled with suicidal thoughts.

“I feel like the whole regiment turned its back on me.”

In mitigation, defence barrister Matthew Bolt said: “LCpl Ritchie’s life is destroyed.

“He’s lost his job, his career and his good name.

“This could be characterised as a moment of madness.

“He has two young children and a long-term partner... He has now secured an apprenticeship as a sprayer.”

Ritchie was also ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work.