NI suicide victim’s mum to give evidence in case of man accused of sharing scene images

The grieving mum of a suicide victim will testify about the harm caused to her by the sharing of images of her son’s death scene, a court heard today.

Colin Hewitt (35) is accused of sharing the images and is contesting the charges.

Newtownards Magistrates’ Court heard that Hewitt’s contest hearing, scheduled for September 11, will probably take a full day to hear as eight witnesses, including the suicide victim’s mother, are due to testify.

Hewitt is charged with three counts relating to the improper use of a telecommunication network between January and June, 2017, by sending “a message or other matter that was grossly offensive, indecent or of an obscene character”.

While the alleged facts surrounding the charges have not been fully opened in court, it is understood they relate to anonymous social media profiles, allegedly used by police officers and employees, to send abusive messages and disclosing sensitive policing information.

It is part of a long-running probe into Twitter troll accounts in which three people have been reported to the PPS in connection with the alleged sharing of imagery captured at the scenes of sudden deaths.

In court today, the court heard that, following a Police Ombudsman investigation, two police officers have also been charged, but their cases have been elevated to the Crown Court for trial.

Applying for the contest to be adjourned, Hewitt’s defence counsel said she had only recently been given the papers in the case, so, given the “complex factual matrix” behind the offences, she needed time to prepare the case and “properly consider the papers”.

A prosecutor told the court the mother of the man who took his own life will also testify in order to establish that “she would have been offended by the contents of the messages”.

District Judge Francis Rafferty refused to adjourn the contest, citing that while the background may be complicated, “it’s a magistrates’ court case and a straightforward charge”, so the intervening period “should give everyone more than enough time to prepare”.

District Judge Rafferty did, however, list the case for review on September 5.