NI woman admits keeping wild South American rodent without licence

Zena Foorde did not appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court but wrote a letter admitting a charge of keeping a capybara, which is native to South America and often known as a water hog, without a licence on dates between October 6 and 24 last year.

The giant rodent is listed as a dangerous wild animal in Northern Ireland.

Charged alongside her were Michael Dickinson (44), from Tudor Link in Carrickfergus, and James Hammond (34), from the Old Mill Road in Banbridge.

The two men face charges of failing to give the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs at least 24 hours’ notice of the intended arrival of a consignment of animals or animal products.

They are also accused of failing to report the import of animals to a relevant border post for inspection.

Dickinson is also charged with transporting the capybara without authority on October 6.

The capybara, the largest rodent in the world and is also called ‘carpincho’, inhabit forests and wetlands in countries ranging from Panama to Argentina.

Capybaras are usually docile, but like all wild animals, they defend themselves when they feel threatened, unsafe, or agitated and their rodent incisive teeth could cause serious injury.

They can grow four feet long and can weigh up to 174 pounds.

Capybaras are short-haired brownish rodents with blunt snouts, short legs, small ears and almost no tail.

They are reported to be shy and associate in groups along the banks of lakes and rivers.

They normally feed in the morning and evening and spend most of the day resting under cover along the banks. They are vegetarian and, in cultivated areas, sometimes become pests by eating melons, grain and squash.

While the case against the two men was adjourned until July 18, District Judge Rosie Watters said the court had received a letter from Foorde in which she accepted that she “didn’t have a licence” and so was entering a guilty plea.

District Judge Watters said, however, that she would only pass sentence “once I know what’s happening with the others”.