NI woman who was ‘preyed upon by sinister criminals’ given Probation Order

A 39-year old woman who was "preyed upon by sinister criminals" was made the subject of a three-year Probation Order today.

Diane Baxter appeared at Belfast Crown Court where she was sentenced for two drugs offences by Judge Philip Babington.

The charges arose from a search of her Stracam Corner home which was prompted after a large package containing herbal cannabis destined for that address was examined by a Border Force Officer in England.

Crown barrister Kate McKay said that on June 24, 2020 the suspect package was opened and found to contain 6.1 kilograms of herbal cannabis.

As the address on the package was in Belfast, the PSNI was informed and officers carried out a search at Baxter's home four days later.

Located during the search was a small amount of cannabis which Baxter said was for her personal use, along with five sets of scales and other drugs paraphernalia.

Ms McKay revealed that when Baxter was arrested, she replied: "I don't know what to say."

During a police interview, Baxter said she used cannabis to help with the pain she suffered due to fibromyalgia and that she consumed around a gram of the Class B drug a day.

She also claimed she was pressured into having the parcel delivered and said that whilst she knew it would contain herbal cannabis, she was unaware of the quantity.

Baxter subsequently pleaded guilty to attempting to possess cannabis with intent to supply on June 24, 2020 and possessing cannabis on June 28, 2020.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey described his client as a "chronic cannabis user" and said she became involved in the criminality due to a drugs debt she accrued.

Mr McConkey said "the people who were behind these schemes, as is often the way, haven't been brought to justice", adding "this lady is a patsy preyed upon by sinister criminals."

The barrister also spoke of Baxter's "difficult childhood", her health issues and that since her arrest she had "had time to reflect upon her poor judgment ... and clearly regrets her involvement”.

As he sentenced Baxer, Judge Babington spoke of the "misery on the streets of Northern Ireland" caused by drugs.

The judge told Baxter that "you deserve a chance, but I'm not going to make it easy for you."

He imposed the three-year Probation Order and told Baxter she must comply with all the terms of the order. He also fined Baxter £100 and granted a Destruction Order for all the drugs seized.