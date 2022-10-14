NI’s Lady Chief Justice confirms judiciary to receive further training after judge’s suggestion sex offender ‘finds a wife’

The judiciary in Northern Ireland will receive further “guidance and training” after a judge suggested to a sex offender there was nothing to stop him “finding a wife or partner”.

The move was confirmed in a letter sent to DUP MLA Diane Forsythe by Northern Ireland’s Lady Chief Justice (LCJ) Dame Siobhan Keegan.

Ms Forsythe also called on the judge, Brian Sherrard, to “make a personal statement” and said his comments were “amongst the worst statements I have ever heard from a judge”.

In her letter, Dame Siobhan told the DUP MLA the comments by Judge Sherrard at Dungannon Crown Court have been reviewed. She said the remarks had "caused legitimate concern”.

The LCJ's letter added: “I have considered the full transcript of the judge’s sentencing remarks and I have spoken to him. Following from this, I have provided advice and guidance to the judge in relation to these matters.

"In light of the importance of the issue generally, I have also arranged for further guidance and training for all the judiciary to address these concerns.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she “welcomed the Lady Chief Justice’s comments regarding concerns around this case”.

Mr Sherrard KC made the remarks when sentencing Cathal Patrick Feeney (36) for sexually assaulting a woman he met through a dating website.

He told Dungannon Crown Court the defendant was a “belligerent, drunken thug, a bully and a nuisance”.

The court heard he had “67 previous offences, some of which are domestic in nature”.

But the judge added: “You are still young. There’s nothing that will stop you moving on with your life in a more productive way, finding work or finding a wife or partner, getting a family and a home.”

Feeney – from Main Street in Beragh, Co Tyrone – was sentenced to four and half years in prison for the sexual assault. However, he has already served most of that on remand.

He was also handed a seven-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Ms Forsythe, a South Down MLA, confirmed she would be writing to the Justice Minister.

"I had written to our Lady Chief Justice about the matter and welcome her response and action. I would also hope that Judge Sherrard will make a personal statement on the matter in due course,” Ms Forsythe added.

“Eight women including Feeney’s mother and grandmother have taken non-molestation orders against him. He has 67 previous offences including convictions for assault and breaches of court orders as well as the conviction being discussed in the court last week. Feeney should be in jail rather than browsing dating websites.

“If someone in business breached company law 60 times they would be barred from being a company director.

"If someone had 60 motoring offences, they would be banned from driving yet Judge Sherrard declined to ban this monster from contacting women through the internet because he did not want him to be excluded from normal life.

“I will be writing to Justice Minister Naomi Long because she needs to review this matter and if necessary, have legislative changes drafted so either when devolution returns, they can be made, or in the absence of devolution a Minister in Westminster can make changes so our judiciary are better armed to deal with monsters like Feeney.”

Mrs Long said: “While sentencing is a matter for the judiciary, which is independent of me as Justice Minister, I welcome the Lady Chief Justice’s comments regarding concerns around this case and that she has undertaken to arrange further guidance and training for all of the judiciary to address those concerns and I hope that all will avail of it.”