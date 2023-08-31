NI’s longest on the run prisoner appears in court after 20 years at large

Northern Ireland’s longest on the run prisoner today admitted being unlawfully at large for more than 20 years.

Standing in the dock of Antrim Crown Court, 49-year-old Edward Hickey entered a guilty plea to the single charge against him that between January 2, 2001, and January 11, 2023, having been ordered to serve a jail sentence at HMP Magilligan “were afterwards, and before the expiration of the term for which you were so sentenced at large without lawful excuse.”

In 2000 at Belfast Crown Court, Hickey, from the Monasterboice Road in Dublin, was jailed for five years for having a loaded sawn-off shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Hickey was seen acting suspiciously beside an armoured vehicle collecting cash from the Ulster Bank in York Street at the time.

Having been given Christmas temporary parole, he failed to return to jail.

In court today, defence counsel Martin Morgan said, “the defendant is not requesting a pre-sentence report” in what he described as a “fairly straight forward case.”

“Certainly, a PSR would not really add anything given Hickey’s status and offending”, said the barrister, so remanding him back into custody, Judge Alistair Devlin said he would pass sentence on September 22.