No bail for man accused of drunken attack

A man allegedly attacked a home owner as he tried to get into what he drunkenly thought was his friends house, a court has heard.

Kelvin James Kane may also face a charge of breaching coronavirus restrictions over the the drunken episode.

The 25-year-old was confronted by the home owner on Thursday as attempted to gain entry to his garage.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told on Saturday the man was in bed when he heard the back door of his house and garage trying to be opened.

He went down and restrained Kane until the police arrived after which he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

A possible additional charge of breaching lockdown restrictions is being considered by the Public Prosecution Service.

Kane (25), a groundsman, has been living rough on the streets, according to his lawyer.

He told the court Kane was disorientated at the time and thought he was at his friends house and started flailing his arms when the man went to restrain him.

Asking for Kane to be released on bail, his solicitor told the court it had been a “rude awakening” for him and he knows he can’t carry on like this now the Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

District Judge Mark McGarrity refused to release Kane, of Cliftonville Court in north Belfast, citing a risk of further reoffending.

He is due to appear again via videolink on May 11.