'No evidence of foul play' where Nora Quoirin's body found, inquest told

The remains of Nora Quoirin were discovered near a Malaysian holiday resort with minor scratches on her legs and multiple insect bites all over her body, the inquest into her death has been told.

Crime scene investigator Assistant Superintendent S Udiasoorian said that initial observations at the scene on August 13, 2019 also found that there were neither footprints in the stream where the French-Irish teenager's body was found nor any disturbance to the soil in its immediate surroundings.

Nora vanished from The Dusun Resort on August 4 last year, a day after her family arrived on holiday.

Her body was found around two miles away from the jungle retreat 10 days later after a hunt involving helicopters, sniffer dogs and hundreds of searchers.

Appearing on Tuesday via video-link, Udiasoorian told the Coroner's Court: "Around 3.15pm on August 13, 2019, I and my team from the Negri Sembilan police contingent's D10 (Forensic Laboratory Division) arrived at an oil palm plantation.

"Upon arrival, we discovered the nude corpse of a female child who we believed was a foreigner based on her brown hair, light blue eyes and fair skin.

"My team and I performed our checks on the body and found no traces of injuries except scratches on the legs and insect bites all over the body," he added.

Confirming no serious injuries had been sustained after a detailed head to toe check, Udiasoorian said any internal injuries sustained by Nora during the time of her disappearance had yet to be ascertained.

An autopsy later found that the 15-year-old, who had learning difficulties, likely died of internal bleeding linked to starvation after spending about a week in the dense rainforest.

Udiasoorian said Nora was discovered lying horizontally but tilted to her left in a foetal position in a slow-flowing stream.

He added that his team failed to find any physical evidence within a 100-metre radius of the body, which then prompted him to collect soil samples beneath it and in surrounding areas for comparison later on.

"We tried our best to collect evidence at the scene, whether it was cigarette butts or anything else, but there was nothing there except the body which we saw.

"That is why we collected the soil samples for the purpose of comparison if an arrest was made," he added.

When asked if he had taken fingerprint samples, Udiasoorian said he did not want to contaminate the victim's hand which he wrapped in an evidence collection bag in order for pathologists to take their own samples thereafter.

Apart from evidence collection, Udiasoorian also said he took measurements such as the depth of the stream and the body's distance from the bank of the stream at the crime scene.

Udiasoorian said he was also asked to collect evidence prior to discovering Nora's body from Sora House, where she and her family had been staying since their arrival on August 3, 2019.