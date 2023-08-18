‘No more nibbling’ at bail conditions for north Down feud accused, says judge

Police at the scene of the incident at Weavers Grange, Newtownards, on April 6, 2023 (Pic: Kevin Scott)

There is to be “no more nibbling” at bail conditions for those accused of involvement in the “vicious ongoing” north Down drug feud, a judge declared today.

Speaking as he refused to vary bail to allow David Milligan to attend a football match in Ards later this evening, District judge Mark Hamill repeated that he is “not going to micromanage bail”.

With around a dozen men on bail accused of participating in a “concerted show of strength” and with a handful of them lodging bail variation applications, the judge commented that “they got bail in the teeth of a vicious ongoing feud and then they nibble away at the conditions.”

“There will be no more nibbling,” declared the judge.

Self-employed builder 43-year-old Milligan is one of 14 men accused of affray and unlawful assembly at Weavers Grange on April 6 this year and he was granted bail last week.

Today however, defence solicitor Andrew Russell applied for that bail to be varied to allow Milligan into Ards at specific times and dates.

He revealed that Milligan is the manager and coach of Greenwell Street football club who, having won their division last year, are due to kick their season off at 5pm this evening.

Suggesting that Milligan could enter Ards via Comber and take the first entrance into the west Winds Estate and to Londonderry Park where his club play their home games, Mr Russell said the defendant “has absolutely no intention” or re-engaging with anyone involved with the feud or in taking any actions which would jeopardise his bail.

“He has managed Greenwell Street club for six years and it’s a major part of his life,” said the solicitor adding that Milligan “wants to re-engage with his life.”

A police officer told the court however that police were objecting to bail and to any variation of Milligan’s bail conditions and when he revealed that Milligan has previous convictions for assault in 2006 and possessing a prohibited weapon in 2015, DJ Hamill gave short shrift to the application.

“Bail [variation] is refused,” he concluded.