No prosecution for four former partners of accountancy firm in tax evasion probe

A decision has been taken not to prosecute four former partners in accountancy firm KPMG at the centre of an investigation into suspected tax evasion, it has been revealed.

The executives, who worked in the firm’s Belfast offices, were arrested more than seven years ago but never charged with any wrongdoing.

Eamonn Donaghy, Jon D'Arcy, Paul Hollway and Arthur O'Brien have been locked in a legal battle with HM Revenue and Customs ever since as part of attempts to protect their reputations.

It has now emerged that the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) determined there was insufficient evidence to bring charges against any of the four men.

A decision not to prosecute them was issued in October last year.

Although HMRC’s probe is believed to be ongoing, the outcome has been interpreted as complete vindication for the accountants.

In November 2015 they were detained during raids on their homes and offices.

Hard copy documents, electronic devices and material stored on computer servers were all seized.

At the time KPMG stressed it was cooperating with an inquiry unrelated to its business or any clients.

Months later the company announced that the four partners in its Belfast operation subject to the HMRC probe had retired.

With the accountants strenuously denying any allegations of involvement in tax evasion, they mounted a High Court challenge to the validity of the raids.

In December 2017 senior judges quashed and declared the search warrants unlawful, based on defects in the statements of complaint.

Subsequent proceedings related to claims HMRC failed to comply with an order for the seized material to be handed back.

Earlier this week the court ruled that an application by the authority to retain some of the items was lawfully made.

But in a new development, all four accountants have already been informed that they will not be facing any charges.

In a statement today, a PPS spokesperson said: “A senior public prosecutor, with the benefit of advice from senior independent counsel, carefully considered all the available evidence submitted in an investigation file from HMRC reporting four individuals for alleged offences in relation to tax matters.

“It was determined that there was insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence and therefore, on the evidence presently available, the test for prosecution was not met.”

The spokesperson added: “A decision not to prosecute was issued in October 2022.

“All PPS decisions are taken independently, impartially and in line with the Code for Prosecutors.”