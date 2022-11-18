No remorse or contrition from Antrim mother who murdered son and stabbed his brother, court hears

A Co Antrim woman who admitted filicide — the killing of a child at the hands of their own mother — has shown “no remorse or contrition” for knifing her two youngest sons, a court heard today.

Instead of caring for and nurturing her two infant sons, the 42-year-old killed one and tried to murder his younger brother, just to get back at their father, and today at Antrim Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, prosecuting counsel Charles MacCreanor KC argued that the vulnerabilities of the very young victims, who “relied entirely” on their mum, coupled with the “abhorrent” breach of trust and the multiple injuries inflicted, called for a “higher starting point” for sentencing.

With the self-confessed killer watching proceedings by video-link from Hydebank Women’s Prison, the senior barrister said that in contrast to “no evidence of remorse or contrition”, the various reports were filled with the defendant refusing to speak about what she had done but “only too keen” to focus on others as she sought to apportion blame on them.

Mr MacCreanor said that while the woman tried to paint her ex-husband and the boys’ father as abusive, “the court could easily find that the coercive behaviour went the other way in this case”.

Wearing a blue zip-up fleece, with her hair tied up, the defendant sat still and seemingly without emotion, her hands stuffed into her pockets, throughout the near-two-hour hearing.

After ten days of evidence at her trial last May, the mother-of-four, who cannot be identified to protect her living children, asked for the two charges to be put to her again, and it was then that she confessed to murdering her son and trying to murder his little brother on March 2, 2020.

The boys were two years and ten months old and 11 months old respectively when their mother took them to her bedroom, put painkilling patches on them and, using a six-inch vegetable paring knife, stabbed them several times before texting her fiancé to tell him: “I’ve killed the boys… the boys… the boys and I’m dying too.”

The defence had sought to argue that the 42-year-old was suffering at the time from an abnormality of mind that significantly impaired her judgment to such an extent that it diminished her responsibility, but the defence had to abandon that stance after medical experts watched multiple videos recorded by the boys’ father, which changed opinions.

Mr MacCreanor said he could find no evidence that any mental disorder affected her culpability, but instead there had been “malingering and feigning of bizarre symptoms” by the defendant as she sought to persuade medics she was suffering from a mental abnormality.

The jury at the trial saw three of those videos: two of heated and blazing arguments between the couple and a third, taken the night before the stabbing, which left the defendant and many of the jurors in tears, capturing two beautiful and happy little boys, laughing and giggling as they chase a skipping lamb around the central island in the family home.

On the morning of the incident, the boys’ dad “kissed them goodbye” and left for work, but a short time later, when he told the defendant he couldn’t talk about their relationship as he was at work, she texted him “f*** you” and 20 minutes later sent him further texts saying she had stabbed herself and the boys and they were all dying.

Unsurprisingly, Mr MacCreanor said the pain and suffering of the boys’ father “is immense”.

He submitted, given the case is “especially grave” and was “within a hair’s breadth of being a double murder”, the minimum tariff could easily be in excess of 20 years.

Lodging a plea in mitigation, defence counsel Kieran Mallon KC said he accepted there is a “certain taboo factor” to the case.

“It concerns the unnatural actions of a mother, charged with the responsibility of growing, loving and caring for her offspring, causing what must be accepted is best unimaginable harm,” said the barrister, adding that the boys’ dad, who was the first person to the bloody scene, “will carry with him a living memory of that particular image and that of itself is a life sentence for him”.

Remanding the 42-year-old killer back into custody, Recorder of Belfast Judge Smyth said the two issues were to what extent the defendant’s mental condition impacted on her offences and whether the case falls into the “exceptionally grave” category.

Addressing the boys’ father directly, the judge told him she was “very conscious that you are in this court listening to what must seem completely surreal matters”.

“I know that you in particular need a conclusion to these proceedings,” said Judge Smyth, who assured him: “I will give this my utmost attention, I want you to know that.”

Although the judge did not set a date for when she would fix the minimum tariff, she said it was a “very complex matter”, which she wanted to consider to avoid matters being prolonged in a different court.

“It’s a particularly complex sentence in exercise and I will give judgement as soon as I possibly can. And I will make sure that you have plenty of notice of that,” concluded Judge Smyth.

As long ago as May, the trial was dramatically halted and the mother handed a life sentence after she admitted the murder and attempted murder of her two infant sons.

During the course of the prosecution case, the jury heard evidence that March 2, 2020, began like any other Monday morning — everyone up early and headed for school and work by 9am. But within an hour, one child would be dead, with his mother and brother rushed to hospital for life-saving surgery.

The boys’ father gave evidence that he “kissed the boys and told them I loved them” before he went to work, but he would soon receive a phone call from the defendant asking if she and he “could talk”. When he suggested leaving the issue until after he finished work, the defendant sent him a text message saying “f*** you”.

Within 20 minutes of that, she had sent a series of chilling and shocking messages in quick succession, telling the panic-stricken dad: “I’ve killed the boys and I’m dying too…”

Calling for an ambulance as a work colleague drove him home, the boys’ father forced open the locked front door and, with paramedics following close behind him, ran upstairs to his bedroom to find his fiancé and his two infant sons lying together on a blood-saturated bed, the vegetable paring knife lying close by.

“I think once I saw my son was lifeless and his little brother started making noises, I just collapsed on the floor,” he told the jury, his voice cracking with emotion.

He was ushered downstairs as paramedics and the air ambulance crew worked to save his family and the first police officer at the scene described how the boys’ father was “frantic, totally panicked… white, almost grey… crying uncontrollably”.

“He was standing, leaning, falling to the floor sometimes, over the central island in the kitchen, saying things like, ‘The boys are dead. She’s killed my boys,’ and just crying,” said Constable Kerrigan. “He was just completely broken.”

The jury heard that when the mother stabbed the oldest victim, she had severed an artery and a vein and “had almost completely bisected” his first rib, injuries which caused his “fairly rapid death”.

His little brother was millimetres from suffering the same fate, while the boys’ mother, the defendant, was taken to hospital by the air ambulance, having stabbed herself and taken an overdose.

She had written a series of notes that morning, declaring: “I’m doing this to hurt the ones who have hurt me and the one who is continuing to hurt me.

“I’m taking my kids with me because I can’t leave them with their dad; he is a horrible person; doesn’t have any empathy; please understand I love my kids; I really don’t want to do this; I don’t want to do this but I feel I have no choice.”

The jury were told at the start of the trial there was no dispute about who caused the injuries, but rather their issue would be to determine whether or not the defendant was suffering from such a significant abnormality of mind that her decision making, judgement and appreciation of consequences was significantly impaired.

In relation to that issue, the jury heard background evidence from the boys’ father and the defendant’s ex-husband, as well as her two older, teenage kids, who all told them the defendant was violent and aggressive to her respective partners.

The boys’ dad testified that she can be “a fantastic mum” but that also there were: numerous “yelling matches”, many of them recorded on his mobile phone for his own “protection; that he felt as though he was living “with two different people”; that he considered contacting social services; that the defendant took an overdose and forcibly punched herself in the belly while pregnant with the boy she would later kill; that her teenage children from her first marriage were aware that she engaged in self-harm and had seen her assault both their dad and the boys’ dad.

While both men told the jury they did not believe the defendant had ever threatened to harm the children, her teenage son told police he had heard her “threaten to hurt” them before.

He told detectives that during one of the regular arguments between his mum and her partner, “I think she threatened to harm them that night”, when she also threatened to kill herself.

“I think I have heard her say it before when they were arguing, but I don’t know when that was,” said the boy.

The jury watched three videos, recorded by the boys’ dad, which graphically illustrated life in their home, with the first two capturing a blazing and angry argument nine months before the murder, and the third recorded just the night before the boys were stabbed.

Their father, the defendant and a number of jurors were clearly overcome by emotion as they watched the seven-second clip of the defendant holding her 11-month-old son by both hands, helping him walk around the central island in the kitchen as he and his big brother chase a skipping lamb, their laughter and giggles filling the room.

Less than 24 hours later, the boys would suffer multiple stab wounds inflicted by their own mum.

During the police interviews, the woman claimed her last memory before waking up in a hospital intensive care unit was being in the playroom with the two boys, “their wee faces playing happily”, repeatedly claiming she could not remember anything in between.

The detectives put to her that she had planned to drug the two little boys, drug herself, text her fiancée, pen several notes, take the boys and a knife upstairs to the bedroom and stab them in their necks and abdomen in a “calculated way”, knowing from her nursing training where to stab them.

“You murdered your child and attempted to murder the other and it’s only through medical intervention that he was saved,” said the detective, who asked her directly: “Did you intend to kill the boys?”

“No, no, I would not even have dreamt of it,” she told police.

“Do you accept that you killed your son?” the officer demanded to know, but the boys’ mother told them: “How can I? I loved them so much.”

In court today, Mr MacCreanor submitted the stabbings had been planned and premeditated by the defendant, who clearly had an intention to kill both boys and, “but for the medical intervention, he would’ve died quickly”.

Other aggravating factors was the “breach of trust”; that there were two very young and vulnerable victims who were stabbed by the very person they “relied on completely”; that a weapon was used; that she “taunted” the boys’ father afterwards; and that there had been a “feigning of symptoms and malingering over a lengthy period”.

The senior lawyer revealed the defendant had “complained of a range of significant and bizarre psychiatric symptoms”, including hearing voices and seeing things, but staff at the secure mental health unit spotted that she had been talking to other patients about their symptoms and then recounted what she had been told.

“We have two years of malingering and feigning and making up bizarre symptoms that are then contradicted and exposed,” said Mr MacCreanor, adding that when given the opportunity to give her account to a psychiatrist and a probation officer, the defendant “said she didn’t want to discuss the offences” but was “keen to portray herself as a victim of previous partners’ controlling behaviour”.

In addition, he revealed that, at the request of the families, the prosecution were seeking a restraining order, banning the defendant from contacting them “until further order”.