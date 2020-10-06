'No wonder' Derry Covid rates high with Guildhall Square boozing: judge

A District Judge in Londonderry has said it is "no wonder the Covid figures are as high as they are when 30 to 40 young people sit drinking in the Guildhall Square"

Police were called on Saturday night following reports about the group, one of whom, a young woman, was unconscious.

As the officers assisted her they were surrounded by the group, mostly female, who became aggressive.

One, Martina Curtis (19), from Pennyburn Court, Derry, refused to calm down and was arrested and charged with two offences of disorderly behaviour.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told Derry Magistrates Court his client's behaviour was bizarre.

She was granted bail until October 19.

Curtis was banned from entering Guildhall Square and consuming alcohol or non-prescribed drugs. She was also ordered to observe a 7pm to 7am nightly curfew.