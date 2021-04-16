Noah Donohoe inquest: PSNI may not have probed Dr Jordan Peterson line of inquiry to its 'satisfaction', coroner told

The PSNI may not have probed to its "satisfaction" a line of inquiry in the Noah Donohoe inquest involving the controversial Canadian author Dr Jordan Peterson, a coroner has been told.

It emerged last month that officers working on the case had asked the Toronto Police Service to speak to the clinical psychologist at his home.

His multimillion-selling book 12 Rules For Life, a self-help manual described as a "guide through the disorderly universe", was discovered in 14-year-old Noah’s backpack after he vanished.

His body was found in a storm drain in the north of the city after extensive searches last June.

PSNI detectives later discovered that on the day the teenager went missing, he received an Instagram message purporting to come from Dr Peterson.

At a pre-inquest review hearing at Belfast’s Laganside Courthouse on Friday, coroner Joe McCrisken was asked to check the outcome of the engagement between the psychologist and police. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Dr Peterson.

A post-mortem examination found Noah had died by drowning. A previous hearing was told there was no evidence he had been attacked or that anyone else had been involved in his death.

MANUAL: Jordan B Peterson’s book was found in the backpack of Noah Donohoe

Solicitor Niall Murphy, who is representing the Donohoe family and who previously said the teenager may have been assaulted before his death, confirmed that the police had reached out to Dr Peterson.

He said he understood the PSNI was "not content that engagement has been discharged to police satisfaction".

"That position may have changed, but again, if we could have confirmation as to the PSNI’s satisfaction as to Jordan Peterson’s engagement, that would be expected," he added.

In response, the coroner said that he had been updated throughout the process and that inquiries were ongoing.

"The inquiries really relate to Instagram accounts, as opposed to Mr Peterson himself, (in relation) to the keeper, holder or the custodian of those Instagram accounts," he added.

A representative for the psychologist said last month there had been no contact between the author and Noah.

"There has been no communication between Noah and Jordan. There are many impersonator accounts. It’s likely that the messages have come from elsewhere," a spokesman told the Sunday Independent.

The spokesman described Noah’s death as a "terrible tragedy" and confirmed Dr Peterson had been in contact with the PSNI.

"We have fully co-operated with police," he added, offering his "sincere condolences" to Noah’s mother, Fiona.

A further pre-inquest review is to take place next month.