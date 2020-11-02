Noah Donohoe's mum plans foundation in memory of tragic Belfast schoolboy, court told

The mother of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe intends to set up a foundation in his memory in an effort to “inspire other young people of his age”, a court has heard.

A preliminary inquest into the death of the schoolboy was told today that Noah’s mum, Fiona Donohoe, wants to “keep in the public memory the legacy of her beautiful son”.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain near the M2 motorway in June, six days after he went missing in north Belfast.

Police believe he entered the drain in the Northwood Road area of north Belfast.

He had cycled to the area from his home in south Belfast and, shortly before he went missing, was seen with no clothes on.

Prior to that he was seen falling off his bike in Shore Road.

His disappearance prompted a major search operation, with hundreds of people from across Belfast involved.

Fiona and Noah’s aunt Niamh attended the third preliminary inquest hearing at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Monday.

Noah Donohue

Solicitor Niall Murphy, representing the family, told the hearing: “Ms Donohoe is eternally grateful and touched by the support that she has received with regards to the awful circumstances that she has had to confront.”

He added: “It’s her intention to memorialise and keep in the public memory the legacy of her beautiful son Noah.

“It’s considered that the Noah Donohoe Foundation will speak to his principles as a young person and that it might inspire other young people his age.”

Mr Murphy said the foundation’s aims and objectives will be publicised at a later date.

Ms Donohoe has already launched an awareness campaign in her quest to get answers around what happened to her son.

Barrister Declan Quinn also told the court that the PSNI are investigating health and safety issues surrounding Noah’s death.

He said: “The police file in respect of this matter is almost complete. We have received a number of handwritten statements and materials which will need typed and processed.

Noah Donohoe and mum Fiona

“There are also a number of evidential lines of inquiry which appear to arise from the material we have received to date.”

Mr Quinn added: “The police are investigating health and safety issues that may arise in this inquest. The PSNI have been actively engaging with the Department for Infrastructure.”

A full inquest was due to be heard on January 18 next year, however Coroner Joe McCrisken agreed to postpone this date and schedule another review hearing on this date instead due to a number of outstanding matters that need to be addressed.

Mr McCrisken was told that Ms Donohoe is currently composing “the most traumatic and emotional statement she will ever have to make” as part of the probe.