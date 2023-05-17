North Antrim man fined after cyclist attacked by dog

A north Antrim man who was walking his neighbour’s dog when it attacked a cyclist was fined £250 today (wed).

In addition, Ivor McAleese was also ordered to pay £125 legal and court costs with District Judge Peter King commenting: “I would certainly hope the owner is going to reimburse him.”

Although retired electrician McAleese, from the Cabragh Road in Bushmills, did not appear at Limavady Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, defence counsel Thomas McKeever entered a guilty plea on his behalf.

A prosecuting lawyer outlined how a female cyclist was riding along the Ballyrock Road in Bushmills and passed close to McAleese who was walking his neighbour’s American bulldog.

McAleese (age unknown) was pulled off his feet and across the road as the dog knocked the lady off her bike and attacked her, leaving her with scratches to her breast and hip.

The lawyer told the court there were conditions attached to the dog’s licence that it was to be kept on a lead and muzzled when out in public but that it was not wearing a muzzle at the time.

Defence counsel Thomas McKeever stressed that McAleese did not own the dog, was not aware of the licence conditions and was “trying to do the right thing” by taking his neighbour’s dog for a walk.

Imposing the fine and court costs, DJ King said if McAleese had known about the conditions and taken it out not muzzled he “would have had no hesitation” in ordering the dog to be destroyed.