North Antrim MP Ian Paisley contacted PPS on behalf of victims of July 12 assault, court told

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley had “written to the PPS” concerning the assault of two men in their home on 12th July, a court heard today.

Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that following four family members being charged with the attack, Mr Paisley MP penned a letter to the prosecution on behalf of the victims.

Although the four defendants, understood to be brothers, did not appear at court today, defence solicitor Garrett Greene confirmed that all four were each pleading guilty to two counts of common assault arising from the incident on July 12, 2021.

The four brothers who admitted attacking the father and son victims are:

• Dean Calderwood, (36), Tullykittagh Road, Ballymena; • Nathan Calderwood, (38), Carnalbanagh Road, Broughshane; • Stefan Calderwood, (35), Leighinmohr Avenue, Ballymena and • Tyler Calderwood, (34), Maybin Park, Kells.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court the offences were committed at around 3.30pm on July 12 when the brothers forced their way into the Broughshane home of the victims and assaulted the father and son.

While one victim sustained a split lip, the other sustained a suspected broken nose but it was too swollen to ascertain for definite whether it was actually broken.

Ordering a pre-sentence report, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would pass sentence on July 18.