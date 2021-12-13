North Belfast ‘habitual’ offender with over 100 previous convictions jailed over break-in

Stock image: Judge Fowler said: "He is not the most sophisticated of offenders, but he is however habitual."

A "habitual" offender with over 100 previous convictions was jailed today (Monday) for a Belfast break-in.

Anthony Patrick McKee, from Antrim Road in Belfast, was handed a 32-month sentence after appearing at the city's Crown Court via a videolink with Maghaberry.

The 45-year old was informed by Judge Stephen Fowler QC that the sentence will be divided equally between prison and licence.

On April 29 this year, the occupant of a flat on the Antrim Road left his property and went for a walk with friends.

Upon his return, the occupant noticed his back door had been forced open and his flat had been burgled.

Amongst the items stolen were headphones, a laptop, bank cards and other documentation.

Police launched an investigation and after CCTV was viewed, officers identified McKee as the burglar.

He was arrested on May 6, and when his accommodation was searched, police located a number of the stolen items.

Also located in McKee's possession were a number of Diazepam tablets.

When he was interviewed about the burglary at the flat, McKee initially denied it was him on the CCTV.

However, he later admitted this offence, and of possessing Class C drugs.

Revealing McKee has been the subject in the past of paramilitary attacks due to his offending, the Judge said the defendant also suffers from mental health issues and has PTSD.

The Belfast Recorder also noted McKee's 131-strong criminal record, adding the defendant has shown "very little insight into how his misuse of drugs and drink impacts on his offending behaviour."

As he jailed McKee, Judge Fowler said: "He is not the most sophisticated of offenders, but he is however habitual."