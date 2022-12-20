North Belfast man fractured his girlfriend’s ex’s eye socket, court told

A man allegedly fractured the eye socket of his girlfriend’s ex-partner when their “discussion” outside a Belfast bar turned violent, the High Court heard today.

Tyler Johnston is accused of punching the other man and then using his nails to cut into the arm of a police officer.

The 23-year-old, of Mount Vernon Park in north Belfast, was refused bail.

He faces charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police and attempted criminal damage in connection with the incident on October 18 this year.

Prosecution counsel Adrian Higgins said the alleged victim was previously in a relationship with the defendant’s current girlfriend.

That man claimed he had been punched twice to the head outside a pub in the Cathedral Quarter area.

“There was a discussion between the two of them which became heated,” Mr Higgins told the court.

The victim attended hospital where he was treated for a fractured eye socket.

Johnston allegedly fled from the scene but was arrested by police the following day.

“He spat on an officer’s face and scrabbed his arm with his nails, causing lacerations,” the prosecutor said.

It was also claimed that Johnston head butted the partition screen in a PSNI cell van, tried to grab police recording equipment and attempted to bite a custody sergeant’s hand.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey stressed his client’s case that the other man attacked him first at the bar.

Counsel argued that Johnston should be released from custody because other, unrelated proceedings have now been “cleared up”.

Bail was denied, however, based on the risk of any further offences.