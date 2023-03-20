North Belfast man given prison warning after attack on taxi driver

A passenger who attacked a taxi driver in Belfast has been given 18 months probation.

Thomas Glassey was also ordered to carry out 80 hours community service and pay for damage he caused to the victim’s car.

A judge warned the 39-year-old that he faces imprisonment for any failure to comply with the sentence.

Glassey, of Cliftonville Road in the city, admitted common assault, criminal damage, and assault on a police designated person.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he became increasingly aggressive during a cab ride at an undisclosed location on September 23 last year.

A Crown lawyer said Glassey called the taxi driver a “c***” and began to flail his arms around.

When the car stopped he got out and kicked the vehicle, causing £200 worth of damage as the driver tried to restrain him.

“He kicked, punched and spat at the injured party during the struggle, resulting in an injury to his knee,” the prosecutor added.

Glassey continued with the outburst following his arrest, spitting on the chest of a custody detention officer.

Based on his guilty plea and lack of any recent offending, District Judge Steven Keown decided not to send him jail.

Imposing probation and community service, he told Glassey: “Be under no illusion, if you come back to court for breaching the combination order there is every likelihood you will go to prison.”

Mr Keown added: “There will also be £200 compensation.”