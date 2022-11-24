North Belfast man jailed after drug-fuelled attack on motorist

Defence solicitor Matt Higgins told Belfast Magistrates' Court his client could offer no explanation for his actions.

A man who throttled and headbutted a motorist during a drug-fuelled attack has been jailed for 10 months.

Steven McLaughlin, 37, also punched the victim repeatedly and stole his mobile phone charger after targeting him in north Belfast.

District Judge Anne Marshall said: “It’s a very nasty assault and theft.”

McLaughlin launched the unprovoked attack close to his home at Cliftonville Avenue on February 12 last year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he approached as the other man sat in a car, grabbed him by the throat with both hands and began to choke him.

The victim, who has known McLaughlin for years, stated that he struggled to breath but managed to get out of the vehicle.

He was then headbutted and put in a headlock before being punched several times.

McLaughlin returned to the car and rummaged through the compartments, taking a mobile phone power bank.

He was convicted of common assault and theft.

Defence solicitor Matt Higgins told the court his client could offer no explanation for his actions.

“He has no memory, he had taken a significant amount of drugs and was on a bender,” the lawyer submitted.

Mr Higgins added: “There was no bad blood and no axe to grind, (McLaughlin’s) family were completely confounded by this, and so was he when he sobered up.”

Imposing five months custody for the offences, Mrs Marshall also activated previous suspended sentences.

She confirmed: “The overall sentence is going to be 10 months.”